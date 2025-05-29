The process of assigning the Taranto Logistics Platform for wind power to Vestas has been completed

The preliminary process for the issuance of the
state concession pursuant to Article 36 of the Navigation Code to
in favour of the company Vestas Blades Italia Srl relating to the
state-owned maritime compendium called Logistics Platform
"Domenico Daraio" in the port of Taranto on which the company
will carry out management and assembly activities of
Components for wind turbines
(
of 5
September
2024).
The Port System Authority of the Ionian Sea recalled
that the use of the Logistics Platform represents for the
Italian branch of the Danish Vestas a fundamental piece in
Support of the new wind turbine production line
built by the group and intended for the 15 MW V236 super turbine,
with blades 115.5 meters long. The concession, in fact, will allow
the company to efficiently manage the logistics of
components, integrating maritime transport with that of
railway and assembly activities, thus strengthening
the strategic role of the port of Taranto as an intermodal hub in
renewable energy service.
The concession provides, among other things, for the commitment by
Vestas to draw from the agency for the administration of work
in port and for professional retraining Taranto Port
Workers Agency for the integration of human resources.
Meanwhile, last month the Apulian port moved a
total freight traffic of 1.06 million tonnes,
with an increase of +22.3% on April 2024 generated by
mainly due to the +37.7% increase in liquid bulk cargo
amounted to 303 thousand tons and +79.4% of goods
rose to 275 thousand tons, while the growth of
dry bulk was more contained as they were
482 thousand tons (+1.9%) and containerized goods were handled,
with just over a thousand tons, they have recorded a decline
of -94.8%.
In the first four months of 2025, total traffic was
4.72 million tonnes, an increase of +33.8%
on the same period last year. Dry bulk is
amounted to 2.54 million tonnes (+51.5%), liquid bulk cargo
to 1.18 million tons (-2.3%), conventional goods to
999 thousand tons (+63.2%) and goods in containers at 6 thousand
tons (-83.2%).