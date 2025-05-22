In 2024, the number of combined transport shipments in Europe grew by +5.2%

In 2024, the number of combined transport shipments in
Europe recorded a growth of +5.2% on the previous year. It has
announced the Union for Road-Rail Combined Transport (UIRR) in
assembly of the association, specifying that the
combined transport performance in terms of
tonne-kilometres have increased more
accentuated by +8.4%.
UIRR explained that in 2024 the performance of transport
combined European have proved to be exceptionally positive thanks to
to the all-time record of national services (+10.6%), driven by
mainly from the results in France and Poland and thanks to
shipments were not affected by interoperability issues
and border crossing services, while the
- affected differently depending on the
corridor - recorded a smaller increase in the
+2,7%. In particular, the corridors that cross Germany,
mainly on the North-South axis, showed a performance
weaker (-1.5%) due to the difficulties caused by the
by the excessive number of construction sites on railway lines, aggravated by the
from everyday accidents. Other corridors, not yet affected by
infrastructure works, have recorded better results.
The further growth of tonne-kilometres - he specified
In addition, the association - is attributable to weight gain
average of goods contained in the loading units
Transported.