In the UK, a merger between express delivery company Evri and DHL's e-commerce division

The UK division dedicated to the e-commerce segment
DHL logistics and express courier company will be
merged with the British express delivery company Evri.
The agreement between the two parties provides for the DHL Group to acquire a
share of the share capital of Evri.
The new Evri born from the merger is expected to deliver
Over a billion parcels and a billion business letters
per year and is expected to benefit for deliveries
DHL eCommerce network and know-how, including
a network of almost 150 thousand distribution points. The staff of the
new Evri will consist of more than 30 thousand
couriers and drivers, by another 12 thousand employees and the company will have
a fleet of eight thousand vehicles.