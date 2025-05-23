In April, freight traffic in the ports of Barcelona and Algeciras increased. Drop in Valencia

Last month, the traffic of goods in the port of Barcelona,
equal to 5.8 million tons, was stable
compared to April 2024 thanks to an increase in bulk volumes
which has compensated for the declines in dry bulk traffic and
various goods. In the liquid bulk segment alone, in fact, there are
1.7 million tons were handled, with a significant
growth of +62.2% determined by the increase of +97.6% in
hydrocarbons amounted to 1.3 million tons. In the sector
of dry bulk cargo the total was 252 thousand tons
(-19,6%). The total figure for miscellaneous goods was
over 3.9 million tonnes (-13.7%), of which 2.8 million tonnes
containerized loads (-16.9%) made with a
of containers amounting to 293 thousand TEUs (-14.0%), including 183 thousand TEUs in
import-export (+47.9%) and 110 thousand TEUs in transit (-49.4%), and 995 thousand
tons of other miscellaneous goods (-2.9%).
Freight traffic also decreased last month
in the port of Algeciras having amounted to 8.6 million tons
(-7,7%). In the miscellaneous goods sector, 5.7
million tonnes (-7.2%), of which 4.6 million tonnes of
containerized goods (-9.8%) made with a handling of
containers equal to 387 thousand TEUs (-6.2%), including 47 thousand TEUs in
import-export (-12.8%) and 340 thousand TEUs in transit (-5.1%), and 1.3
million tonnes of other miscellaneous goods (+5.1%). Bulk
recorded a decrease of -3.9% to 2.3
million tons while the dry ones were equal to 31 thousand
ton compared to 2 thousand in April 2024.
Last month, however, traffic in the third largest port
Spanish Valencian increased by +6.6% having totaled
6.6 million tons. Only containerized goods were
5.4 million tons (+8.5%) with a handling of
containers equal to about 520 thousand TEUs (+15.5%), of which 272 thousand TEUs in
import-export (+20.2%) and 253 thousand TEUs in transit (+10.5%). The others
miscellaneous goods amounted to 984 thousand tons (-7.9%). Trafficking
of liquid and solid bulk were equal to
134 thousand (+48.8%) and 117 thousand tons (+77.7%).
In the first four months of 2025, Spanish ports, including the
Barcelona, Algeciras and Valencia airports have moved
182.0 million tonnes of cargo, with a total of 182.0 million tonnes of cargo,
decrease of -1.9% on the first four months of last year. The
containerized goods, with 62.1 million tons, marked a
decrease of -2.4%, while other miscellaneous goods increased by +3.3%
to 29.2 million tons. In the liquid bulk segment
58.7 million tons were handled (-3.7%) and in
that of dry bulk cargo 26.9 million tons (-1.3%).