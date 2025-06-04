New traffic of Volkswagen cars at the Vezzani ro-ro terminal in Porto Marghera

The Volkswagen car manufacturer will bring a traffic of
at the new Vezzani terminal in Porto Marghera with
activity that will be launched in October with the airport of
a first ship. The Piedmontese company has recently obtained a
twenty-five-year concession for the former SIRMA quay and the
adjacent to Porto Marghera
(
of 22
November
2024 and 4
February
2025), previously unused site that will be
completely redeveloped with an investment of more than five
million euros to make it an intermodal hub dedicated to traffic
ro-ro. "The choice of the port of Venice - explained Peter
Hörndlein, Head of Vehicle Logistics at Volkswagen
Group Logistics - meets our ambitions in a number of ways. It's not
just an important step forward to make it more flexible
and resilient Volkswagen Group vehicle logistics, but
also a decisive lever to simultaneously reduce costs and
CO2 emissions".
Commenting on the initiative, the Port System Authority
of the Northern Adriatic Sea recalled that it had supported the
growth of the automotive sector with investments
strategic infrastructure for over 60 million euros aimed at
to increase internal rail capacity and connections
with the national railway network, to reduce interference between
road and rail traffic and to improve accessibility
logistics to the industrial and terminal areas of the port. "The
Volkswagen's decision - highlighted the president of the body
port manager, Fulvio Lino Di Blasio - is yet another demonstration
our ability to attract strategic investments. The
port of Venice is becoming a privileged destination for
global logistics and automotive operators. It is not -
he added - only of new traffic flows, but of a
development platform that connects us permanently to the markets
Far East and Central and Eastern Europe, strengthening
our international positioning. This project - has
Di Blasio again - highlights the urgency of responding to the
growing demand for space within the port for activities
Logistic. It is essential to identify new areas to
support the growth of a sector that has become a
Structural pillar for our port and for the whole territory.
The Port Authority continues to invest in intermodality, sustainability
and regional attractiveness (also thanks to the FTA) to offer
concrete answers to the needs of operators and generate value
for the entire Veneto system".