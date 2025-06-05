Chantiers de l'Atlantique delivers the luxury cruising yacht Luminara to The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection

Yesterday at the Saint-Nazaire shipyard of the Chantiers de
l'Atlantique took place the award ceremony of the
Luminara
, the third luxury cruising yacht in the fleet
of The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection company. The event follows
one year it was delivered to the same brand of Ilma
which, as
the Luminara
, has a gross tonnage of 46,750 tons and can
accommodate about 450 passengers.
In the summer of next year, Luminara will create
cruise itineraries in Alaska, a market where the company of the
Ritz-Carlton Hotel group will enter for the first time.