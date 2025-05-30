Entrance of 100 new special associates in the harbour company CULMV of Genoa

The Committee of Management of the Authority of Harbour System of the Western Ligurian Sea has adopted today with unanimous vote the deliberation, already evaluated positively in the course of preceding sessions, that previews the gradual insertion of 100 new special associates in the organic of the harbour company CULMV "Paride Batini" of the port of Genoa, giving thus to the favorable opinion expressed from the Ministry of Infrastructures and the Transports. These resources will have an age between 18 and up to 28 years and will go to popular the operating staff of temporary work in the port of Genoa.
The deadlines include a first entry of 45 units from next month to which a second phase will follow from 30 September (30 units) and a last tranche (25 units) from 31 March 2026, following the verifications about the actual development of the job application, and the corresponding exit of 25 workers.
In the course of the meeting, moreover, the board has expressed favorable opinion to the release of the temporary permits in chief to GEAM Spa until the next 28 July guaranteeing continuity to the service of general interest in order to give implementation to the integrations of appraisal requests from the Liguria TAR regarding the adjudication of the contest of the collection service waste in the genoese harbour basins. The regional administrative court, in the state, suspended the assignment to Progitec Srl for further information on the Adjuster.