The port regulation scheme for ship-to-ship LNG/bioLNG bunkering operations has been approved in Italy

The first draft regulation has been published
port for ship-to-ship LNG/bioLNG bunkering operations
a measure - unique in Europe - as it identifies
common rules for all Italian ports. Assogasliquidi expressed
Welcoming the joint work carried out by the Ministry of Agriculture
Infrastructure and Transport with the General Command of the
Port Authorities and the National Fire Brigade,
work in which Assogasliquids actively participated together with the
associations representing armaments.
Assogasliquidi stressed that the scheme is another
decisive step in the work of representing the sector
industrial LNG that Assogasliquidi-Federchimica has launched several years ago.
ten years ago. "This novelty - highlighted
In addition, the association in a note - will contribute to the
development and penetration of LNG, and even more so bioLNG,
in Italy, a decisive fuel for the energy policy of the
our country, a solution immediately ready and available, without
which would be impossible to achieve the national and
decarbonisation of maritime transport'.
"The introduction of this measure, together with the
development of supply infrastructures to which companies
associated with Assogasliquidi, have been working for some time - continues the note -
will offer new and concrete opportunities to ensure the
LNG/bioLNG refuelling of ships and ferries, relaunching the role of
of Italy as a strategic hub in the Mediterranean sector
maritime".