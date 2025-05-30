Musolino was unanimously confirmed president of MEDports

The extraordinary commissioner of the Authority of Harbour System of the Tyrrhenian Sea Northern Center, Pino Musolino, has been confirmed unanimously president of MEDports, the association that groups 33 harbour authorities of the Mediterranean basin, on occasion of the general assembly held yesterday to Tangeri, to which today follows the forum from the title "Waves of Change: Building Sustainable and Resilient Mediterranean Ports".
Commenting on the confirmation of the mandate, which lasted two years, Musolino said "honored of reconfirmation and grateful for the trust that members of MEDPorts continue to put in me. Tangier - it has added - is not today only the seat of this important forum, but represents a tangible example of how, with a clear vision and the ability to realize it, the ports can become engines of economic development, centers of innovation and research and places of regional integration".
"In the next two years - Musolino has explained - will strengthen my commitment to increase more the association in the number of members. It will also be essential to address the global challenges, from decarbonization to digital transformation, without forgetting the rediscovered centrality of the Mediterranean as a bridge between continents today put to the test by geopolitical tensions, working to make MEDPorts an increasingly effective platform, able to translate strategies into concrete actions for the benefit of all the members and territories they represent".