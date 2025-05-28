The new cruise terminal was inaugurated in the port of Koper
In September, the former maritime station recorded the landing of the thousandth cruise ship
Koper
May 28, 2025
Yesterday in the port of Koper, twenty years after the arrival of the first
passenger ship in the Slovenian port of call, was
A new cruise terminal has been inaugurated which is equipped with a
building of over a thousand square meters distributed on its floors. The
Construction work on the new terminal began last year
autumn at the end of the cruise season which saw the 8th
September to record the landing of the thousandth cruise ship at the
previous cruise terminal of the port that had been
Opened in 2005.
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher