Prysmian has inaugurated the new Prysmian Mona Lisa cable-laying vessel

Italy's Prysmian has announced the expansion of its
strategic plant in Pikkala, Finland, where
high-voltage submarine cable products, and inaugurated the
Prysmian's new cable-laying vessel Mona Lisa
, now fully
Operating. The Milan-based company explained that these two new
goals are in line with Prysmian's commitment to meet the
growing demand for submarine cables, driven by the
interconnections and offshore wind. Pointing out that since 2018
has invested around €850 million to strengthen its
installation capacity, Prysmian recalled that by
2028 will have eight fully operational cable-laying vessels, plus
than any other player in the industry.
Prysmian has invested more than 200 million euros in the Finnish plant
million euros to increase production capacity
using a vertical continuous vulcanization (VCV) system.
The new line is installed inside the "Tower
Prysmian" - the tallest building in Finland -
and is capable of producing about one kilometer of cable per
day. With a height of over 185 meters, the tower establishes a
new record for Finland and was designed to
produce 525 kV HVDC submarine cables.
Prysmian's new cable-laying vessel Mona Lisa is
equipped with two rotating platforms of 7,000 and 10,000 tons. The
ship is the most sustainable on the market thanks to its
High Voltage Ground Connection System,
a hybrid battery system and diesel generators suitable for the mixtures
of biodiesel. With a length of 170 meters, it is now
fully operational and dedicated to cable laying operations
around the world, with the aim of breaking the record
world laying depth established last year by the
Prysmian Leonardo Da Vinci.
Prysmian has announced that in the first quarter of 2025 the
Organic sales growth in the business segment
Transmission was +57.2% and that the current portfolio
orders amounted to 17 billion euros.