ABB has struck a deal to buy the French company BrightLoop

The Swiss group ABB has entered into an agreement to buy the
French BrightLoop, a company committed to the development of
of power electronics. The acquisition - explained today
The Swiss company - aims to accelerate the strategy of
electrification in the fields of industrial mobility and
of naval propulsion. The agreement provides for ABB to acquire
initially 93% of BrightLoop's share capital, to obtain
the remaining 7% in 2028. The transaction is expected to be
completed during the third quarter of this year.
Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Paris, BrightLoop employs
to about 90 people and in 2024 recorded a turnover of about 16
million euros. Among the products developed by the French company is
A broad portfolio of high and low voltage DC/DC converters
designed to handle bidirectional power flows with high
efficiency, compactness and scalability. The solutions of the
BrightLoop have been adopted in a wide range of industries
including off-road transport, the naval sector,
aerospace, hydrogen mobility and defense.