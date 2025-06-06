Sergio Landolfi has been elected president of the Customs Association of the Port of La Spezia

The general assembly of the Port Customs Association
of La Spezia (A.SPE.DO), following the resignation of the president
Bruno Pisano, has appointed Sergio Landolfi, currently
manager of Saimare Spa in La Spezia. The latter stated
that its mandate will represent "the continuation of the
of the excellent work done by my colleague Bruno Pisano that I want to
thank and to whom I wish all the best on behalf of all of us
customs analysts for his next commitments. To Bruno - he added
Landolfi - important challenges await him, but we are sure that he will be able to
face them with determination and professionalism. Mine
commitment, together with that of the entire board, will be aimed at
provide our contribution with the utmost responsibility to the
in order to further strengthen the identity of our
port community, a fundamental element for the success of the
our seaport".
"New challenges await us," Landolfi continued, "and
numerous issues that will see us engaged at all levels
Institutional: provincial, regional and national. For that
reason, I have decided to maintain a competent board, able to
work effectively and interact with local authorities
and regional, bringing added value to the national tables".
In addition to President Landolfi, the following were elected to the board:
vice-presidents Flavio Borra and Stefano Giarrizzo, the secretary
Emilio Simonini and the councilors Lorenzo Baldi, Davide Bellotto and
Sandro Bucchioni. The board of auditors is instead composed of
by Maurizio Denitto, Patrizio Pierleoni and Andrea Maranca; Alternates
Euro Rege Cambrin and Stefano Zani. Salvatore Avena will continue
as secretary general and coordinator of the associations of the
port.