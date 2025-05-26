The ITF and the Argentine trade union CATT against the new provisions for the maritime sector of the Milei government

The Argentine government, with decree 340/2025 published
last Wednesday in the "Official Gazette of the
Argentine Republic', approved a new 'Regime of
Derogation for the National Merchant Navy" with the aim of
declared to reactivate river and maritime transport
Argentine, attract investment and generate employment. The
provision amending articles of the Law on Navigation (no.
20.094) and other regulations, allowing inter alia foreign ships
to be registered in the national shipping register and therefore to be able to
operate as Argentine vessels in local cabotage.
The crew of these ships must be composed of at least
75% by Argentine seafarers or residents in Argentina, even if
may be subject to the employment laws of their country of
origin. In addition, Argentine shipowners are authorized to
operate under flags of convenience with the stated objective of
international competitiveness and reduce the
costs.
"Urgent Ordinance 340/2025 - said the minister
Deregulation and State Transformation,
Federico Sturzenegger, illustrating the decree - restores the
constitutional spirit of freedom of navigation,
deregulates the cabotage market and corrects decades of
distortions imposed by state rule and bureaucracy
union. Managing an Argentinian-flagged ship - ha
- is up to four times more expensive than
in neighboring countries". The new regime - added Sturzenegger
-"marks the end of an era of restrictions that has left the
country with less than 20 vessels active in cabotage" and opens the
"a thriving and competitive maritime sector, in particular
in line with the logistical needs of the twenty-first century".
The government pointed out that the new decree provides that the
ships' crews will no longer need the guarantee
thus eliminating extortion practices and the
Personnel selection will be the sole responsibility of
of the shipowner, while the Argentine Naval Prefecture will maintain
the power to establish minimum safety requirements. In addition, the
deadline by which ships operating internationally
can carry out cabotage operations has been extended by
30 to 60 days and the procedures for
registration and cancellation of registered vessels
national. The executive led by Prime Minister Javier Milei has
stressed that barriers to the
operation of shipyards, with the aim of
strengthen the infrastructure to support the maritime sector.
The urgent ordinance also establishes that navigation
is an essential service both in relation to the
transport of persons and goods and related services and, in particular,
This framework establishes that essential services must guarantee
at least 75% of normal activity during periods of
strike, while for the sectors considered to be of fundamental importance
Importance The minimum percentage will be 50%. It is
The creation of a guarantee commission that can be
declare new activities essential if health
strategic supplies or services are compromised.
The new decree has been strongly criticized
by the International Transport Workers' Federation (ITF), which has
defined the measure as "a reckless act of
Deregulation that jeopardizes sovereignty
and tramples on fundamental labour rights. The decree -
explained the International Transport Union - Reclassification
maritime and inland navigation as an "essential service",
severely limiting workers' right to strike
seafarers, in flagrant violation of the Argentine Constitution and
of Convention 87 of the International Labour Organization".
"The decree - denounced the ITF - will allow
shipowners to temporarily deprive ships of their
Argentine flag and to register them abroad, to expand the
authorizations for ships flying a foreign flag and
remove nationality requirements for
crews".
"On the whole - recriminated the
ITF Secretary General, Stephen Cotton - these measures
will trigger a race to the bottom in wages and
jobs and could cause thousands of jobs to be lost to
qualified Argentine seafarers".
The decree was also rejected by the Confederación
Argentina de Trabajadores del Transporte (CATT), starting at
manner in which it was adopted, i.e. by resorting to
to an emergency decree when - denounced the union
in a note sent to the Argentine deputies - "To the
at the time of its enactment, there were no circumstances
that would impede the formation and
approval of the laws, nor were valid reasons invoked
of necessity and urgency".
The CATT highlighted, among other things, that the decree modifies
Article 142 of the Navigation Act No. 20.094 on the
Determination of the number of crew members by eliminating - ha
specified the union - the mandatory provisions on the number
minimum number of crew members of a ship and, above all - has
CATT - eliminates the possibility that trade unions
negotiate with shipowners guidelines for the integration of the
equipment of the crews. "Everything - underlined the
- portends a loss of jobs".
In addition, CATT has complained that the emergency ordinance undermines the
working conditions of seafarers where it allows, in the event of a
"lack of availability" of staff
Argentine Suitable, the boarding of foreign personnel by accepting
even that the new employment contracts are stipulated with
the express exclusion of the work regimes in force in the register
Argentine national team. "In this way - explained the
- we will find ourselves with a precarious merchant navy,
subject to foreign laws and without workers' rights".