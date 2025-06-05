Uniport launches an initiative in favour of ALS research

Uniport, the association representing terminal operators and companies
who operate in the port area, has launched the charity initiative
"Ports of Hope. Gala Uniport & Friends" for
promote and support fundraising for the Clinical Center
NeMO Serena Foundation Onlus which deals with diagnosis, treatment,
assistance and research on neuromuscular diseases and
Neurodegenerative. In agreement with the Foundation, the association
will support the fundraising both through a contribution
by individuals or undertakings, either through the
reservation of places for participation in a gala dinner that
will be held on July 8 in Rome at the Circolo Ufficiali della
Navy "Caio Duilio".
"We have chosen to support, through a collection
funds - explained the president of Uniport, Pasquale Legora De Feo
- an excellence in the world of care and research that responds in a
specific to the clinical-care needs of adults and children who
live with a neuromuscular and neurodegenerative disease such as
ALS, SMA and muscular dystrophies. In order to broaden the scope of the
of our initiative we have involved, not only our
member companies, but also the other representatives of the cluster
maritime-port sector, convinced that thanks to their contribution
The initiative will receive certain consensus».
All the details to join the initiative are available on the
website of the association at the address
https://www.associazione-uniport.org/index.php/uniport/pubblica/News/26205/.