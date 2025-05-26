F2i integrates FHP Port Holding and Compagnia Ferroviaria Italiana into FHP Group

F2i SGR, Italy's leading independent fund manager
announced today the integration of the
FHP Holding Portuale (FHP) and Compagnia Ferroviaria Italiana (CFI),
already in the portfolio of managed funds, with the aim of
to be the first Italian logistics operator
maritime-land in the sector of the so-called "goods
bulk cargo". The corporate reorganization of shareholdings
held by F2i in the two logistics companies will take place
through the acquisition of CFI by FHP, which will become
thus the operating holding company of the companies active in the
management of port terminals, intermodal terminals and in the
rail transport.
FHP Group (new name of FHP Port Holding), based in
management in Milan, manages eight port concessions in Carrara,
Livorno, Monfalcone, Marghera and Chioggia, four terminals
intermodal transport in Fiorenzuola d'Arda, Incoronata, Piedimonte San Germano
and Villa Selva and operates a fleet of 40 locomotives and 1,240 wagons. F2i
SGR expects that in 2025 the goods handled in the ports under management
will reach ten million tonnes and the activity
will exceed six million kilometres in Italy and
other European countries (France, Austria, Poland).
FHP Group is chaired by Umberto Masucci, and is
led by CEO Paolo Cornetto. Giacomo Di
Patrizi, founder and historical guide of CFI since 2007, becomes
vice president of FHP Group.
«The logistics sector of the so-called goods
- noted Renato Ravanelli, CEO of
F2i SGR - is of great strategic importance for the industry
national sector: just think of the
steel, pulp, cereals or
Project Cargo Services. Handling, storage and
transport of these materials have suffered in Italy from the strong
fragmentation of operators and non-integrated management of
these activities. F2i has started investing in the
ports in 2019 and rail transport in 2020 with the
clear strategic ambition to overcome these weaknesses
pursuing its value creation strategy through the
reduction of the fragmentation of operators active in sectors that
they require scale of activity and integration of processes.
We are therefore pleased to see this strategy also implemented in the
logistics sector with the creation of FHP Group, a
infrastructure that will satisfy investors in the
funds managed by F2i, to domestic and foreign industrial clients for
quality of services and integration of processes, contributing
thus to the modernization of a strategic sector for the
national economic system".