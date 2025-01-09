Proposal by 47 governments, the EU Commission and the ICS for the creation of an IMO fund for the decarbonisation of shipping
It could come into force in early 2027
Londra
January 9, 2025
In view of the next crucial meeting of the Intersessional
Working Group on Reduction of Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Emissions from
Ships (ISWG-GHG) of the International Maritime Organization (IMO), which
will be held from 17 to 21 February, 47 governments, the
European Commission and the International Shipowners' Association
International Chamber of Shipping (ICS) have defined a proposal
to introduce amendments to the MARPOL Convention for the
prevention of pollution from ships, which involves
the establishment by the IMO of the IMO GHG Strategy fund
Implementation Fund which would have the task, among others, of
administer the gas emissions pricing mechanism
greenhouse produced by the maritime sector based on the annual contribution
of ships per tonne of greenhouse gases emitted.
The ICS explained that if the relevant regulations were to be
approved next April by the IMO Member States, the
Greenhouse gas emission pricing mechanism
shipping could come into force at the beginning of 2027. From
that date the shipping companies operating voyages
international institutions would have to pay a fee for
tonne of CO2 equivalent emitted to the new IMO fund, a tax that
- according to the promoters of the proposal - will aim to
reduce the cost gap between green marine fuels to zero or
almost zero greenhouse gas emissions and marine fuels
Conventional. In particular, the sums thus collected
should be used to reward the production and use of
green marine fuels and to support reduction efforts
of greenhouse gases produced by the maritime sector by countries in
developing process. The collection of this annual tax would take place at
starting from 2028.
The size of the tax, however, has not yet been
agreed, but expected to be between $60 and $300
per tonne of marine fuel oil consumed, a range that depends on the
compensation fee that will be agreed for the use of
green fuels and the amount of proceeds that will have to be
be allocated annually to support developing nations
development.
"The joint text proposed by this broad coalition -
underlined the Secretary General of the ICS, Guy Platten - is
a pragmatic solution and the most effective way to
incentivise a rapid energy transition in shipping in order to
to achieve the IMO's agreed target of net emissions
equal to zero by or around 2050. We are very pleased that a group
so large and diverse nations now firmly support
a common approach to maritime carbon taxation. This
proposed joint text was hard fought and -
highlighted Platten - is largely based on ideas that the ICS has
sustained in the last ten years".
Currently, the proposal is supported by the governments of
Austria, Bahamas, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Denmark,
Estonia, Fiji, Finland, France, Georgia, Germany, Greece,
Ireland, Marshall Islands, Solomon Islands, Italy, Jamaica, Japan,
Kenya, Latvia, Liberia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Montenegro,
Nigeria, Netherlands, Palau, Panama, Poland, Portugal, United Kingdom
United Kingdom, Czech Republic, Republic of Korea, Romania, Slovakia,
Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Seychelles, Tonga, Tuvalu, Ukraine,
Hungary and Vanuatu as well as by the European Commission and
by the International Chamber of Shipping.
