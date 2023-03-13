Tu quoque, Recep. Moscow accuses Turkey of blocking exports to Russia
In the period February 2022 - January 2023, characterized by the war in Ukraine, the value of trade in goods between Turkey and Russia increased by +83.9%
Mosca
March 13, 2023
"Tu quoque, Recep." The Recep to whom this is how addresses the Russian newspaper "Komsomol'skaja Pravda" is Turkish President Erdogan that the newspaper heats up Moscow's pro-government accuses of bowing to pressure of the United States and the European Union and, with the introduction of the tenth package of sanctions adopted by the EU for the war against Ukraine decided by Vladimir Putin, would have blocked exports of goods to Russia. "Komsomolskaya Pravda", so like almost all Russian newspapers that deal with economic issues, highlighted the new Russia's difficulty in securing parallel imports after the introduction of the tenth package of sanctions. Particularly critical is the gateway to Russia constituted by Turkey, through which, as evidenced by the data on foreign trade to and from the Russian Federation disseminated from the Turkish Statistical Institute, since the outbreak of war Russia-Ukraine of February 24, 2022 until yesterday Strong growth in foreign trade, and in particular the flow of exports of goods to the Russian market.
According to some Russian newspapers, the new difficulties of importing goods into Russia through Turkey would be related to the fact that the computer system of the Turkish Customs, connected to the pan-European one, with the introduction of new sanctions it would now prevent the export of goods to Russia and Belarus. A IT obstacle that however, according to Russian newspapers, could be removed today with a reconfiguration of the system that would allow to reactivate at least in part these exports. An obstacle that, of course, would also block the exports of Russian and Belarusian goods through Turkey. With regard to this flow of foreign trade, newspapers Russians have specified that in recent days this obstacle was already been circumvented by carrying out customs clearance of goods Russian and Belarusian to Turkey and then shipping these goods as Significant increase in the price of these products.
In the period of 12 months between February 2022, when the 24th of the month The conflict broke out, and January 2023 the value of the trade in goods between Turkey and Russia amounted to 69.2 billion dollars, with an increment of +83.9% on the period February 2021 - January 2022 when the war was not yet burst, with a rise of +213.4% on the period of 12 months February 2020 - January 2021 when world trade was particularly affected by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, and with an increase of +150.1% on the period February 2019 - January 2020 when the international health crisis had not yet begun. Specifically, in the period February 2022 - January 2023 the value of Turkish imports from the Russian Federation, representing The largest volume of trade between the two nations is amounted to $59.2 billion, with increases respectively +86.4%, +236.9% and +152.6% on the corresponding annual periods while the value of Turkish exports to Russia is State pairs to almost ten billion dollars, with increases of +70.7%, +121.4% and +136.0%.
For comparison, the value of trade in goods by the Turkey with Italy, which are consolidated trading partners, in the period February 2022 - January 2023 stood at 26.6 billion dollars (+14.3%, 53.8% and +38.6%), of which 14.3 billion of dollars of imports from Italy (+22.9%, +55.0% and +52.8%) and 12.3 billion exports to Italy (+5.7%, +52.5% and +25,1%).
According to the Russian press, Turkey has blocked the Turkish exports to Russia without issuing any orders official in this sense to avoid having to implicitly admit that goods had previously passed through Turkey sanctions directed to Russia.
