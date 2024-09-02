September 2, 2024
Le Aziende informano
100 Years of Industrial Turbocharging
The year 2024 marks the 100th anniversary of the first
turbocharger for large engines. Turbochargers are now a standard
piece of equipment in any large application powered by an internal
combustion engine, from ships and locomotives, to power plants and
data centers. But realising the initial vision and convincing the
world of their worth was a slow and probably quite painful process
for its inventor, Alfred Büchi (1879-1959).
Büchi was well-placed to become a major influence in
engineering. He was the son of a chief executive at Sulzer,
the Swiss engineering and manufacturing giant, which was already a
well-established company at the end of the nineteenth century. In
1899, he enrolled at ETH Zurich, a public research
university, to study machine engineering. Then, having graduated, he
worked as an engineer abroad in Belgium and England, before
returning to Switzerland in 1908.
An idea that changed everything
During his time abroad, in 1905, when he was just 26, Büchi
filed a patent in Germany for a “highly supercharged compound
engine” with a diesel engine, axial compressor and axial
turbine mounted on a common shaft.
An extremely experimental idea at the time, neither the
materials nor the fuels yet existed to turn Büchi's idea into
reality. Notwithstanding, the patent covered the fundamentals of
every turbocharger created since: a turbine fed with exhaust gases
is spun at high speed to pull fresh air through a compressor into
the ignition chamber to boost the engine's performance and lower
fuel consumption.
The early twentieth century was a period of enormous innovation
in engineering. The Wright brothers made their first powered flight
in 1903; the Ford Model T was introduced in 1908; stainless steel
was invented in 1913; the Panama Canal was finished in 1914.
Reinforced concrete, the factory assembly line, broadcast radio and
intercontinental telephone calls also all made their first
appearance during this short period.
In parallel, during this period, the idea of turbocharging
engines was gaining support and the practicalities of their creation
were being solved. But initially, they were targeted towards the new
field of small, lightweight aircraft engines, with successes in
boosting performance achieved in planes in the United States and
France. People didn't yet see their application for larger, slower
industrial engines, thinking that they would not be economically
viable.
Realizing the dream: 1924
Büchi worked on diesel engines for Sulzer during this
period, though he'd also started a dialogue with the up-and-coming
Swiss engineering firm Brown, Boveri & Cie ( BBC),
Accelleron's direct ancestor, to see if they might cooperate in
bringing his ideas to life.
In 1923, BBC received an enquiry from the Swiss Locomotive and
Machine Works. They had developed an experimental two-stroke engine
for diesel trains. The engine needed to deliver more power and
deliver better fuel consumption. BBC suggested using an exhaust gas
turbocharger and SLM agreed to the deal. In June 1924, the VT402,
the world's first heavy-duty exhaust gas turbocharger, was completed
at BBC's Baden machinery works.
Meanwhile, the marine industry also coming round to the idea of
turbochargers. In 1923, the Vulkan shipyard in Germany had ordered
two large passenger liners - the Preussen and Hansestadt Danzig -
each of which was to be powered by two turbocharged 10-cylinder,
four-stroke MAN engines. The turbochargers were designed and built
at BBC under Büchi's supervision. Launched in 1926, these two
ships were the first in history to have turbocharged engines.
The invention and commercialisation of the turbocharger is an
achievement that laid the foundations for the development of the
modern economy as we know it today. It would not be possible to
generate the engine power we require using the resources we have
without its existence.
A century of improvement
Several elements of the story are extraordinary. The first is
the way the fundamentals of turbocharging were set out in one sweep,
right from the start. Using otherwise wasted exhaust gases to draw
fresh air to make the engine work better is one of those ideas that
appear simple and obvious, But at the same time, until Büchi
put them on paper, no one had put the dots together.
The second is that while the most desired objectives from
turbocharging have changed over the years, from engine performance,
to fuel efficiency and now to reducing emissions, the principles and
shape of the turbocharger is essentially the same. Its performance
characteristics, materials, geometry and construction have all been
continuously improved, but the basic principles remain the same.
The final piece of continuity is that partnerships between
manufacturers and specialists have been a feature of the industry
since these early years. Innovations are only rarely the product of
one mind. Büchi was undoubtedly a genius, but without the
cooperation of BBC to create his products and of engine makers to
put their faith into the ideas, nothing would have happened. This
same web of ideas, manufacturing and creating solutions for
customers continues to drive innovation in optimizing combustion
engines to this day.