The West Liguria's AsSP tries to reassure the future of naval repairs in the port of Genoa
At stake are two visions, that of the port institution and the municipality, or is it a single one?
Genova
October 28, 2022
The Port System Authority of the Western Ligurian Sea "confirms the maintenance and strengthening of naval repairs in the Levant area" of the port of Genoa. The reassurance of the port agency, after ventilated, repeated and long-standing speculation of relocation of the naval reparations sector, comes days after unions had announced battle over the case in the case of the ship. envisioned the possible move.
That the possibility of a transfer has relied on multiple occasions in recent years, or even decades, Fiom Cgil confirmed on Thursday at the assembly meeting convened by the trade union organisations after what it said was the mayor of Genoa, Marco Bucci, at a meeting with some entrepreneurs in the industry, during which he would have expressed a willingness to transfer the sector to another place. "We have overcome every limit," Fiom Cgil's secretary general, Stefano Bonazzi, said : "We are fed up with constantly having to return to the future of naval repairs," he said. Naval repairs are a strategic sector, not only for the city ; like all other industrial activities, it needs prospects and investments, not even temptations and uncertainties. At this point we ask the Port System Authority that has the government of those areas to rule in order for the next Port Regulator Plan to be sanctioned once and for all the industrial mission of naval repairs of the port of Genoa ".
Today the AdSP has responded to the invitation of Fiom Cgil and the other trade unions, but it is a response that, more than just clarity, will hardly be able to overtake the concerns expressed by the representatives of the workers who, in particular, had denounced them the duplicity of Marco Bucci : " the ambiguity of the mayor on the subject of naval reparations, which publicly asserts that he is opposed to the transfer, while in closed-door meetings it would be the opposite-Fiom and Filt-did not benefit from a sector that, like all production sites, has a need for stability and investment in consolidation of the business. Naval repairs are the industrial sector of the port of Genoa and that area must remain for the exclusive use of the production activity. In this context, it must be emphasized how these areas are in the availability of the Port System Authority and not in that of the Municipality ; for this reason, too, it is also curious that, despite the fact that the election campaign is finished, they will continue to hold meetings of a few on issues that interest many, with the only result of creating only confusion and destabilizing the sector. "
Today's communication from the Port System Authority aimed at reassuring unions, workers and businesses explains that the AdSP " has entered the newsroom of the new Port Regulator Plan with the publication of the ban on the acquisition of adequate support of urbanism and engineering. Considering the vital strategic importance of the new Regulator Plan for the future development of the port, city and region-the institution specifies-moments of confrontation between the institutions, the world of business and labour and the civil society. At this stage, it is important to start from a few firm points that help to guide the confrontation in order to not generate uncertainties and to seize all the opportunities for development of the port and the city. "
"With particular reference to the industrial sector of repairs and shipbuilding, we are facing a sector of strong national and international growth, high intensity of work, and particularly in particular," the statement said. competitive given the presence in our port of all activities that integrate the industrial supply chain of repairs and construction. Precisely in order to contribute to the development of this reality, the Levant area has been assigned to the requalified cabin operators, enhanced the parking lots, activated the so-called cold ironing for the feeding of the ships within the carding basins, initiated the infrastructure and technological retraining work of all the access points to the sector. Add to this the recent decision to invest 30 million euros to modernise the structures and facilities of the 4 and 5 basins, the realization of a new platform between these, the elongation of the former superbasin pier, the reprofiling of the quay to make functional Molo Giano internal ".
"In the perspective of the new Port Regulator Plan-concludes the Port System Authority on the one hand, it confirms the maintenance and strengthening of naval repairs in the Levant area," the agency said. From the other, it plans to analyse further development opportunities in the area of both the Levant-for example by exploiting the largest aqueous mirrors available with the realization of Genoa's Diga foranea-both of Sestri Ponente with the prediction of further naval repair facilities alongside the superbasin and the areas on the ground under construction thanks to the interventions of the Straordinary Program. "
Earlier in the statement, Fim Cisl Genova took note of the verbal assurances from the president of the port city, Paolo Emilio Signorini, that he had "assured the union that the shipbuilding sector will remain in place." currently placed, even in light of the investments made to expand the area from the same concerned. Well, but we ask, however, that there is uniformity of intent between the Port Authority and local institutions on this subject : just the ambiguity of these days, as we have learned that the Municipal Regulator Plan, envisages, in the coming years, for the affected area, multiple urban interventions by not ensuring the due guarantees for the future. The naval repairs are the history of the city of Genoa, a fundamental sector of our industry. We cannot accept that futuristic scenarios are drawn up without the involvement of the union. If anyone wants to get into the credit and open a discussion, they will say so clearly. "
To be seen whether the trade unions will accept the verbal and written guarantees of the AdSP, particularly when they ask for "uniformity of intent between the Port Authority and local institutions" (Municipality laws of Genoa). With written words, today the AdSP seems to be giving a shot to the circle and one at the barrel, when it specifies that the institution " plans to analyse further development opportunities in the area of both the Levant (ISIL)-for example by exploiting the largest aqueous mirrors available with the realization of the Diga foranea of Genova-both of Ponente Sesters ". A scenario that could collimate with the one designed by the "Blueprint," the project or-as the architect calls it-"the vision" for the future waterfront of Genoa that Renzo Piano donated to the city and that Mayor Bucci took in for transform the area. The exploitation of the largest water spaces in the levant area envisioned by the AdSP-is one of the licentious doubts-could be realized with the Blueprints designed by the Blueprint in the area of naval repairs almost compensating for the anticipated unrest. to realize an underlying navigable channel the historical walls dividing the city from this port area. When the port institution evokes the possibility of further naval repair facilities in Sestri Ponente, it comes to question whether these "further" installations will be those that will find no space or on the current areas of naval repairs nor about the planned tombstones, staging the will of the mayor (so it seems) to pursue the design of Renzo Piano, which has always wanted to transform the area of naval repairs into an island.
One question we ask the unions : but, according to you, when the work on the realization of the levant waterfront designed by Renzo Piano has already started today, we are already in the process of realizing luxury residences with a view, on the one hand, on the fiercical "blue" pavilion Jean Nouvel and, on the other, on the first stretch of channel and on the masonry that overlooks it, does not appear to assume that the will of the Municipality is to proceed with this project even in the area of naval repairs and that the Port System Authority has already planned, with tombaments and pontiff areas, the measures to allow the waterfront of Renzo Piano transforms the area of naval repairs? It looks like yes to us. If so, then trade unions should perhaps, before protesting, ask themselves and ask whether this project-vision is compatible with the activity of naval reparations and its development. If it is or is not, we believe it should be the discriminate between support for the design initiative and the decisive fight against this drawing.
