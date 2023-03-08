Fincantieri closed 2022 with record revenues and a clear recovery in new orders
The annual exercise was archived with a net loss of -324 million euros
Trieste
March 8, 2023
In 2022 the Fincantieri group recorded record revenues of to 7,48 billion euros, with an increment of +8.3% on the exercise previous year, of which 5.95 billion in revenues in the segment of shipbuilding (+0.8%) - including 4.06 billion in the sector of the ships from cruise (+3.3%) and 1,85 billion in that of the ships military (+7.3%) -, 751 million in the offshore segment and ships special (+64.7%) and €1.66 billion in the systems, components and components segment services (+18.2%).
EBITDA turned out to 221 million euros (-55.4%) on 2021), with a contribution of 272 million from the Shipbuilding segment (-41.8%), of 22 million from that Offshore and special ships (+120.0%) and a negative contribution of -28 million euro from the Systems segment, components and services compared to a positive EBITDA of 61 million in 2021. Fincantieri announced that the EBITDA margin, excluding Pass-through activities, was 3.0% compared to 7.4% of 2021 and - explained Fincantieri - "discounts in particular the worsening of the expected margins of the business Infrastructure, determined following an updated analysis of risks carried out by the new management on the basis of further information acquired during the first half of 2022. Margins were also affected by the increase in costs of raw materials and energy, with the latter having significantly affected the result of the fourth quarter to Follow-up to the review in the second half of the year of Full-life costs of shipbuilding orders in the sector Cruise. The considerable inflationary pressures of the period have It also had negative effects on the labour market, particularly on the labour market. and in the U.S. supply chain. Please note: Finally, the devaluation of work in progress carried out for reflect the counterparty risk of a cruise shipowner, the risks related to the execution phase of some orders and extra costs due to the revision of production schedules. These - has specified the company - were only partially compensated by the efficiency improvements in management processes carried out in Italy, the result of also of the investments made in recent years».
The 2022 operating result of the Italian navalmeccanico group is negative status and equal to -10 million euros compared to a operating profit of 289 million in 2021. Fincantieri closed the 2022 with a net loss of -324 million euros compared to a Net profit of €22 million in the previous year.
The company has specified that the net economic result negative is subject to charges unrelated to ordinary operations or not recurring (-238 million compared to -90 million in 2021) of which 164 million of a non-monetary nature (write-downs on goodwill and intangible assets). Fincantieri has clarified that "the item includes goodwill write-downs recognised on the Group GCU FMG and Vard Cruise following update of impairment tests carried out in the presence of impairment indicators, represented mainly from the increase in interest rates recorded in the period, and other intangible assets for a total of euro 164 million euro costs related to asbestos litigation for euro 52 million, charges relating to probable risks related to misses fulfillment of obligations for offset agreements for 20 euros million and other charges related to non-recurring activities for euro 2 million. In 2021, the item included costs related to Asbestos damage litigation for euro 55 million, charges related to the impacts deriving from the spread of the COVID-19 virus for euro 30 million and other charges related to non-performing activities applicants for euro 5 million'.
"2022 - commented the CEO of Fincantieri, Pierroberto Folgiero - it was a year of transition in which our performance has been conditioned from a series of non-recurring matches also linked to queues the effects of Covid-19 on the supply chain and the effects inflations generated by the Ukrainian conflict. These phenomena have led the new management to carry out a strategic review of the main orders. In addition, at the end of 2022 the group has The definition of the new 2023-2027 business plan has been concluded, which provides for a focus on financial discipline and risk management as well as a focus on the modernization of shipyards and technological leadership on the digital ship and green'.
Referring to future prospects, Folgiero highlighted that "With a cruise sector recovering towards values pre-Covid and an increase in investments expected both in the sector of Defense that in that of renewable energy, our group is very well located to grasp all the opportunities that the near future holds. This dynamic is also demonstrated by the level of commercial acquisitions that in the 2022 have reached a level much higher than the previous one exercise'.
Last year, in fact, the new orders acquired by Fincantieri reached a value of 5.33 billion euros, with a decided increase of +59.4% on 2021, of which 3,40 billion in the segment Shipbuilding (+87.1%), 837 million in Offshore and ships special (+64.8%) and €1.51 billion in the Systems, components and components segment services (+6.4%). At 31 December the value of the portfolio orders has attested to 34,59 billion euros (- 4.8%), of of 28.16 billion for the Shipbuilding segment (-7.4%) and 2.00 billion for the segment Offshore and special ships (+21.9%).
The company has announced that, "net of a further possible deterioration of the macroeconomic and further operational and financial impacts, in particular for the cruise sector, attributable to the Russian-Ukrainian conflict and the persisting of the imbalances induced by the pandemic, Fincantieri expects for 2023, to maintain the full production regime that will enable a level of revenues broadly in line with 2022, with an improvement in margins at values that are around 5%».
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher