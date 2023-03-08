testata inforMARE
08 March 2023 - Year XXVII
Independent journal on economy and transport policy
15:50 GMT+1
LinnkedInTwitterFacebook
This page has been automatically translated by
Original news
SHIPYARDS
Fincantieri closed 2022 with record revenues and a clear recovery in new orders
The annual exercise was archived with a net loss of -324 million euros
Trieste
March 8, 2023
In 2022 the Fincantieri group recorded record revenues of to 7,48 billion euros, with an increment of +8.3% on the exercise previous year, of which 5.95 billion in revenues in the segment of shipbuilding (+0.8%) - including 4.06 billion in the sector of the ships from cruise (+3.3%) and 1,85 billion in that of the ships military (+7.3%) -, 751 million in the offshore segment and ships special (+64.7%) and €1.66 billion in the systems, components and components segment services (+18.2%).

EBITDA turned out to 221 million euros (-55.4%) on 2021), with a contribution of 272 million from the Shipbuilding segment (-41.8%), of 22 million from that Offshore and special ships (+120.0%) and a negative contribution of -28 million euro from the Systems segment, components and services compared to a positive EBITDA of 61 million in 2021. Fincantieri announced that the EBITDA margin, excluding Pass-through activities, was 3.0% compared to 7.4% of 2021 and - explained Fincantieri - "discounts in particular the worsening of the expected margins of the business Infrastructure, determined following an updated analysis of risks carried out by the new management on the basis of further information acquired during the first half of 2022. Margins were also affected by the increase in costs of raw materials and energy, with the latter having significantly affected the result of the fourth quarter to Follow-up to the review in the second half of the year of Full-life costs of shipbuilding orders in the sector Cruise. The considerable inflationary pressures of the period have It also had negative effects on the labour market, particularly on the labour market. and in the U.S. supply chain. Please note: Finally, the devaluation of work in progress carried out for reflect the counterparty risk of a cruise shipowner, the risks related to the execution phase of some orders and extra costs due to the revision of production schedules. These - has specified the company - were only partially compensated by the efficiency improvements in management processes carried out in Italy, the result of also of the investments made in recent years».

The 2022 operating result of the Italian navalmeccanico group is negative status and equal to -10 million euros compared to a operating profit of 289 million in 2021. Fincantieri closed the 2022 with a net loss of -324 million euros compared to a Net profit of €22 million in the previous year.

The company has specified that the net economic result negative is subject to charges unrelated to ordinary operations or not recurring (-238 million compared to -90 million in 2021) of which 164 million of a non-monetary nature (write-downs on goodwill and intangible assets). Fincantieri has clarified that "the item includes goodwill write-downs recognised on the Group GCU FMG and Vard Cruise following update of impairment tests carried out in the presence of impairment indicators, represented mainly from the increase in interest rates recorded in the period, and other intangible assets for a total of euro 164 million euro costs related to asbestos litigation for euro 52 million, charges relating to probable risks related to misses fulfillment of obligations for offset agreements for 20 euros million and other charges related to non-recurring activities for euro 2 million. In 2021, the item included costs related to Asbestos damage litigation for euro 55 million, charges related to the impacts deriving from the spread of the COVID-19 virus for euro 30 million and other charges related to non-performing activities applicants for euro 5 million'.

"2022 - commented the CEO of Fincantieri, Pierroberto Folgiero - it was a year of transition in which our performance has been conditioned from a series of non-recurring matches also linked to queues the effects of Covid-19 on the supply chain and the effects inflations generated by the Ukrainian conflict. These phenomena have led the new management to carry out a strategic review of the main orders. In addition, at the end of 2022 the group has The definition of the new 2023-2027 business plan has been concluded, which provides for a focus on financial discipline and risk management as well as a focus on the modernization of shipyards and technological leadership on the digital ship and green'.

Referring to future prospects, Folgiero highlighted that "With a cruise sector recovering towards values pre-Covid and an increase in investments expected both in the sector of Defense that in that of renewable energy, our group is very well located to grasp all the opportunities that the near future holds. This dynamic is also demonstrated by the level of commercial acquisitions that in the 2022 have reached a level much higher than the previous one exercise'.

Last year, in fact, the new orders acquired by Fincantieri reached a value of 5.33 billion euros, with a decided increase of +59.4% on 2021, of which 3,40 billion in the segment Shipbuilding (+87.1%), 837 million in Offshore and ships special (+64.8%) and €1.51 billion in the Systems, components and components segment services (+6.4%). At 31 December the value of the portfolio orders has attested to 34,59 billion euros (- 4.8%), of of 28.16 billion for the Shipbuilding segment (-7.4%) and 2.00 billion for the segment Offshore and special ships (+21.9%).

The company has announced that, "net of a further possible deterioration of the macroeconomic and further operational and financial impacts, in particular for the cruise sector, attributable to the Russian-Ukrainian conflict and the persisting of the imbalances induced by the pandemic, Fincantieri expects for 2023, to maintain the full production regime that will enable a level of revenues broadly in line with 2022, with an improvement in margins at values that are around 5%».
››› News file
FROM THE HOME PAGE
PORTI
Stable in January the traffic of goods in the port of Ravenna
Ravenna
Expected a decline of -10.1% percent in February
PORTI
ESPO and FEPORT suggest further corrective measures to ensure that the inclusion of shipping in the EU ETS does not penalise European ports
Brussels
ESPO and FEPORT suggest further corrective measures to ensure that the inclusion of shipping in the EU ETS does not penalise European ports
They propose among other things to allocate resources to member states on the basis of ship shelves in ports.
Fincantieri closed 2022 percent with record revenues and a sharp pickup in new orders.
SHIPYARDS
Fincantieri closed 2022 percent with record revenues and a sharp pickup in new orders.
Trieste
The annual financial year was filed with a net loss of -324 million euros.
AIR TRANSPORT
NYK shipowner group cedes NCA cargo airline to ANA countrywide
Tokyo
It has a fleet of eight Boeing 747-8Fs
SHIPYARDS
Mr vard (Fincantieri) will build a new posacavi ship
Trieste
It will be completed in 2024
PORTI
The new container terminal of the port of Rijeka will be completed within a year and a half
Rijeka
The possibility of carrying out a third terminal for containers on the island of Veglia (Krk) has been relaunched.
PORTI
ICTSI terminalist closes 2022 with quarterly financial and operational performance and record annual
Manila
Last year the group's terminals handled 12.22 million containers (+ 9.4%)
Short stranded of a 16,652 teu container port in the Suez Canal
MARITIME TRANSPORT
Short stranded of a 16,652 teu container port in the Suez Canal
Ismailia
MSC Istanbul has resumed navigation thanks to the assistance of four tugs from the SCA
LOGISTICA
Russia's FESCO opens a branch in Turkey
Moscow
It will be headquartered in Mersin and will be active primarily in the segment of cargo project shipments
MARITIME TRANSPORT
Like other market players, CMA CGM closes a record 2022 with a sharp drop in results in the last quarter
Marseille
Last year the company's fleet transported 21.7 million containers (-1.3%)
MARITIME TRANSPORT
Korea Ocean Business Corporation and Korea Development Bank officially give way to the privatization of HMM
Seoul
Triggered the procedure for selecting a group of advisors
PORTI
At the International Project 39 the management of the logistics platform of the port of Taranto
Taranto
At the International Project 39 the management of the logistics platform of the port of Taranto
The first two of four new cranes ordered by Acciaierie d' Italia have arrived in the Pugliese stopover.
At Interporto Padova, the maize imported from Ukraine via rail
INTERMODAL TRANSPORT
At Interporto Padova, the maize imported from Ukraine via rail
Padova
Service made by LTE Group. Each train transports 1,200 tons of product
Fincantieri will build four CSOV ships for Edda Wind
SHIPYARDS
Fincantieri will build four CSOV ships for Edda Wind
Trieste
The commits, worth about 250 million euros, includes options for an additional 2 + 2 units
COMPETITION
Germany's ZDS urges to do something because the unmet maritime force of ocean carriers does not come down to the ground
Hamburg
Hosseus : Special rules for containerized shipping companies can apply only on water and must end at quil quay
MEETINGS
On April 13 at Ancona a conference on health and safety at work in the port of port
Ancona
It is organized by Inail Marche in collaboration with the Central Adriatic Sea AdSP
PORTI
Activated the telematics crossing service at the port of Marina di Carrara
The Spezia
It is operational for the incoming goods at the Ponente varco, at the MDC terminal
PORTI
The work of the first batch of the first batch of the new commercial port of Fiumicino has been awarded.
Cyvitavecchia
Musolino : It will be a port infrastructure worthy of this name
MARITIME TRANSPORT
Maersk creates regional direction for West and Central Asia and Africa
Copenhagen
It will be led by Richard Morgan
LOGISTICA
COSCO creates a joint venture to invest in logistics infrastructure in Southeast Asia
Singapore
ACCIDENTS
Fire on board of a Siremar ferry
Rome
Fire on board of a Siremar ferry
The incident did not cause any injuries
MARITIME TRANSPORT
Brazil and Luxembourg enter into the International Chamber of Shipping
London
Platten : working together allows you to define common solutions
ENVIRONMENT
Success of UN negotiations on marine biological diversity of areas outside of national jurisdiction
Rome
Success of UN negotiations on marine biological diversity of areas outside of national jurisdiction
Mattioli (Federation of the Sea) : historic moment for the preservation of oceans and to preserve marine life and biodiversity
PORTI
Approved contributions to the training and reemployment of Savona CULP staff
Genoa
Funds related to the October-December 2022 period are EUR 163mila
CRUISES
A cruise terminal will be carried out in the Dominican port of Puerto Duarte.
Holy Domingo
A cruise terminal will be carried out in the Dominican port of Puerto Duarte.
Investment of 68.7 million. Expected an annual traffic of 400mila passengers
INDUSTRY
Inaugurated in Somaliland the Berbera Economic Zone
Berbera
It will be managed by the DP World Group in Dubai
SAILING LIST
Visual Sailing List
Departure ports
Arrival ports by:
- alphabetical order
- country
- geographical areas
DOGANE
Imports from China of seven tonnes of pesticides are blocked in the port of Genoa
Genoa
Imports from China of seven tonnes of pesticides are blocked in the port of Genoa
Criminal decree of condemnation of the Italian importer
PORTI
PSA Italy orders Künz three new portal cranes on rotaia
Genoa
They are intended for the company's two terminal genovesis containers and will be taken over in the fourth quarter of 2024
PORTI
The Cgil complaint that in the Maritime Health Office of the port of Genoa is only one doctor in service.
Genoa
"A serious and unacceptable situation will be remedied," the union said in a statement.
PORTI
Svitzer (Maersk group) will operate towing services in the Brazilian port of Salvador
Rio de Janeiro
The company is now active in eight ports in the South American nation
MARITIME TRANSPORT
Record annual financial results for rentals of GSL container ships
London
In 2022, revenues grew by 44.1%
MARITIME TRANSPORT
The 2022 budget of MPC Container Ships is very positive.
Oslo
Decline in results in the latter part of the year. Baack believes that the prospects are nonetheless favourable to the company
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
FerMerci proposes a pact for the relaunch of rail logistics between industry players and industry.
Rome
The association highlights the need for the access of merchandise to train in all ways.
ASSOCIATIONS
The public assembly of Federagents will be held in Rome on March 15.
Rome
The theme is "The Sea that will come"
ENVIRONMENT
In Ancona, environmental groups and public committees are urging the return of the historic port to the city.
Ancona
Asked for the transfer of commercial maritime traffic and reiterated the no to the new cruise terminal at Molo Clementino
PORTI
Port of Spezia, project to make railway maneuvering operations more and more efficient
The Spezia
It takes advantage of the activities carried out as part of the two European projects FENIX and I RAIL
PORTS
Italian Ports:
Ancona Genoa Ravenna
Augusta Gioia Tauro Salerno
Bari La Spezia Savona
Brindisi Leghorn Taranto
Cagliari Naples Trapani
Carrara Palermo Trieste
Civitavecchia Piombino Venice
Italian Interports: list World Ports: map
DATABASE
ShipownersShipbuilding and Shiprepairing Yards
ForwardersShip Suppliers
Shipping AgentsTruckers
MEETINGS
MEETINGS
On April 13 at Ancona a conference on health and safety at work in the port of port
Ancona
It is organized by Inail Marche in collaboration with the Central Adriatic Sea AdSP
ASSOCIATIONS
The public assembly of Federagents will be held in Rome on March 15.
Rome
The theme is "The Sea that will come"
››› Meetings File
PRESS REVIEW
Belarus eager to build its own terminal or port in Russia's Murmansk Oblast
(BelTA)
Transit through Iran's northern ports rises 70%
(Tehran Times)
››› Press Review File
FORUM of Shipping
and Logistics
ASSOPORTI
Relazione del presidente Daniele Rossi
Napoli, 30 settembre 2020
››› File
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio
No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher
Search on inforMARE Presentation
Feed RSS Advertising spaces

inforMARE in Pdf
Mobile