The top management of RFI, Trenitalia and Mercitalia Logistics has been renewed

New appointments within Ferrovie dello Stato Italiane approved today by the shareholders' meetings of Rete Ferroviaria Italiana, Trenitalia and Mercitalia Logistics, companies that are wholly owned by the Group. The assembly of RFI appointed The new Board of Directors for the three-year period 2023-2025 electing Dario Lo Bosco as president of the company and indicating as managing director, to be appointed in the first Board meeting, Gianpiero Strisciuglio, who left the position of CEO of Mercitalia Logistics.
The shareholders' meeting of Trenitalia appointed the new board of administration always for the three-year period 2023-2025 electing Stefano Cuzzilla to the presidency of the company and indicating the confirmed as CEO of Luigi Corradi. Stephen Cuzzilla has left his position as a member of the board of administration of Ferrovie dello Stato Italiane.
The shareholders' meeting of Mercitalia Logistics appointed director Sabrina De Filippis indicating her as managing director in replacement of the outgoing Gianpiero Strisciuglio. De Filippis has left the position of Trenitalia Regional Business Director.
Meanwhile, on the occasion of the Transport Logistic fair that took place held in Munich from 9 to 12 May, TX Logistik, the a subsidiary of Mercitalia Logistics and dedicated to international transport, signed a purchase contract for 40 new Siemens interoperable locomotives with an option for additional 25. The locomotives will be built at the Siemens plant Mobility Munich-Allach and will be allocated to the freight transport along the Rhine-Alpine Corridor. To this end, the Machines have been ordered with different country packages. Twenty Vectron locomotives will be equipped for the corridor German-Austrian-Italian, twenty to operate in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Italy and the Netherlands. The new vehicles consume 25% in less energy and are able to carry 30% more tons of goods. The total order volume, including the 25 means optioned, is about 300 million euros.
The first locomotives will be delivered to the German TX Logistik as of September 2024. The delivery of the latest models is scheduled for December 2025. Locomotive maintenance is also has been entrusted by TX Logistik to Siemens Mobility as part of a full-service contract.