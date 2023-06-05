Confitarma applauds the entry into force of the new provisions for chief engineers

The Italian Confederation of Shipowners expressed satisfaction for publication in the "Official Journal" of 3 June of the decree of the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport of 22 May dedicated to the identification of the Maritime professional path as chief engineer on ships with main motor less than 750 kW and equivalences with the professional titles of inland navigation machinery. "We are - explained the president of the Technical Resources Group Human and Industrial Relations by Confitarma, Giacomo Gavarone - very satisfied with this result that rewards the work carried out forward by Confitarma, together with the social partners, with a view to to make life easier for shipping companies and seafarers and encourage the acquisition of qualifications professionals actually required by the industry and I thank the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport for unlocking a This measure is long overdue. The decree in question fills Finally the regulatory vacuum born from the repeal of the decree of Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport 6 September 2011, to follow-up of which it was no longer possible to enable new seafarers for the direction of machinery on ships with apparatus main engine with an output of less than 750 kW'.
Confitarma highlighted that the decree also provides for two Final provisions: one concerns equivalences of the new title Professional with current navigation machine titles internal and the other the possibility for qualified motorists to obtain the new professional title of chief engineer on ships with machinery less than 750 kW.