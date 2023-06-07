The Committee of the Western Ligurian AdSP urges to recognize the refreshments to the hauliers promised after the collapse of Morandi bridge

The Management Committee of the Authority of Harbour System of the Western Ligurian Sea urged to follow up on the agreement signed on 14 October 2021 following the effects of the collapse of Morandi bridge in Genoa recognizing, in particular, the measures of compensation for road hauliers who have launched a Downtime from 15 to 17 June due to failure to take action. The agreement was signed by the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport and Autostrade per l'Italia and, with regard to the plan, economic-financial, provides for Liguria and Genoa interventions totalling 1.2 billion euros destined in part to support for economic groups affected by the situation determined following the collapse of the viaduct.
At yesterday's meeting of the Management Committee, Recalled that the 2021 agreement, in addition to the measures identified for the port of Genoa and for mobility, logistics and digital in the Genoa area, has expressly provided for a measure worth EUR 180 million for traffic disruption on the Ligurian motorway network and that, as part of a comparison that has Trade associations, local institutions are also involved Signatories to the agreement have repeatedly pointed to the persist of serious problems on the entire regional network, with serious damage to the traffic of the ports of call of the port system of the Western Ligurian Sea, the logistics cycle, security for the movement and working conditions of train crews. Following these considerations, the Management Committee urged signatory parties "to implement urgently the compensation provided for in the Agreement, to the extent provided for in the same agreement, with the methods positively tested in implementation of the refreshments provided for by art. 5, paragraph 3, of Law no. 130/2018 also for the purposes of adequate reporting of the sums disbursed'.
In addition, the Management Committee approved the first notes of change to the 2023 Forecast Budget of the Authority of Harbour system, with the forecast of greater revenue for 49.9 million euro and higher outflows of 56.4 million euro, with a Operating balance that went from -128.1 million euro to -134.7 million euros covered through the use of the surplus of administration of previous financial years. Ordinary programming of the works thus passes from a budget forecast of 66.2 million euro to 107.4 million euro. Included in the programming also the "Green Ports" projects financed in the context of the PNRR, for which the port authority has been recognized a contribution of over 33.2 million euros with the financing agreement recently registered at the Court of Accounts. For these projects, which concern both the port of call of Genoa and Savona-Vado and provide for the installation of photovoltaic systems on existing buildings and columns of charging for mobility in port in addition to the purchase of electric vehicles, have been published in these days the expressions of interest. Expected in variation also the contribution of 5.2 million euros that the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport has recognized to the AdSP for the so called "dear materials" for contracts in progress execution, whose work was carried out in the first half of 2022 (345 thousand euros) and in the second half of 2022 (4.88 million euros).
On the subject of port work, the Management Committee approved the recognition of a contribution of € 93,338 in favor by the CULP Company "Pippo Rebagliati" of Savona, according to the provisions of Article 17 paragraph 15 bis L. 84/94 relating to the redeployment in other duties of staff who are not fit for performance of port operations and services for the period January-March 2023.