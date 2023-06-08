testata inforMARE
In 2022, the incidence of transport costs on the value of goods exported and imported from Italy rose for the third consecutive year
This is highlighted by the latest survey by the Bank of Italy on international transport
Roma
June 8, 2023
The Bank of Italy has published today the latest edition on 2022 of its survey on international freight transport of Italy, which is based on interviews conducted at 216 operators of international freight transport and presents Information mainly on mode-disaggregated freight rates transport and loading and carriers' market shares, distinguished by nationality. The results of the survey show a significant increase in transport fares concentrated in the first part of the year, which characterized almost all segments, mainly reflecting the expansion of international trade and higher fuel prices.

The analysis specifies that in some sectors have been added specific factors, such as the impact of geopolitical tensions on Transportation of oil and derivatives and limitations on the side of the supply in the maritime transport of containers, the latter failed in recent months. In addition, the report explains whereas in the presence of market shares of Italian carriers in slight Fall, the deficit in the balance of merchant transport of Italy grew further in 2022, reaching A new high.

According to the survey, in 2022 the incidence of transport costs on the value of goods exported and imported from Italy is rose for the third consecutive year, to 3.5 and 5.0 respectively percent (from 3.4 and 4.8 in 2021).

With regard to the maritime transport of containers, the survey points out that the freight rates recognised, net of ancillary services, have had in 2022 increases of limited magnitude in terms nominal compared to the previous year, characterized instead by exceptional increases. The average figure - the document specifies - hides However, a very different trend throughout the year, with factors that had caused it to rise in 2021 that have Recorded a trend reversal during 2022: First, there were significant reductions in the degree of concentration between shipowners, notes the Bank's document of Italy referring, in particular, to the announcement of MSC and Maersk not to renew their 2M alliance that will end at the end of 2024 ( of 25 January 2023), taking for granted (or having ascertained?) that the communication has already led to a diminution of the state of concentration of the containerized shipping market. To mark a reversal of the trend - the report points out - are There were also limitations on the supply side, including the Difficulties in finding containers and congestion in ports, as well as a slowdown in cargo demand and a its more balanced geographical distribution.

The examination of the Bank of Italy continues by specifying that "the freight dynamics were very heterogeneous in terms of geographical, affected by specific factors and precedents trends, with the most important flows (exports to North America and imports from China and other Asian countries) to drive average trends. The development of other cost factors (ancillary services) and the increase in average container loads (in a view to containing costs) - we read again - have induced a dynamic of total freight rates in euro per tonne very low, pushing costs in real terms to levels at below the highs recorded in 2021, but still high compared to previous years".

As regards the maritime transport of conventional and rolling stock, The survey finds that "in 2022 the average costs per tonne, including ancillary services, for the most relevant of general cargo (transport of "plants, machinery and means of transport") have increased in terms Nominal. In real terms, exports fell slightly and grown on imports, in both cases placing themselves on levels above the average of the last decade. In the remaining Types ("pipes and metallic materials" and "products chemicals, building materials, forest products") freight recorded high nominal growth rates of between 30 and 40 percent in both directions of flows, affected more than insufficient hold capacity than a demand for transport which, at least for the first part of the year, is has been supported. In the ro-ro sector - i.e. the naval transport of road vehicles with or without driver in tow, a segment of niche that concerns the Mediterranean area and with rates denominated in Euro - average costs fell in 2022, but with strong trends differentiated between the geographical areas concerned. In the face of increases in routes to and from France, Greece and Turkey, in fact, there are decreases in routes to and from Spain, the North Africa and the remaining Balkan countries".

The document then examines the maritime transport of liquid and solid bulk observing that "for the quotations of the transport of solid bulk continued in the 2022 average the upward trend, both for grain and for the coal and minerals, in relation to economic developments and the related demand for raw materials. The war in Ukraine - the document specifies - has caused a greater instability of flows with consequent reverberation on costs, at least until the International Agreement on Exports of Cereals from that country. Similarly to transport by container ship, a First part of the year with growing freight rates followed a phase of decline. Average costs for handling chemicals (which include liquefied natural gas) recorded a rise almost in line with dry loads (around 30 percent); those for the transport of oil and derivatives have immediately a constant rise and overall magnitude high throughout the year, in relation to geopolitical tensions that have characterized the sector as well as the strong growth of imported volumes. Even in real terms average shipping costs import bulk (including ancillary services) related to solid loads are growing, although remaining below peaks recorded in 2008; those relating to liquid bulk have instead touched the maximum point in the period considered".

The survey, which has been conducted by the Bank of Italy since 1998, Since 2002 it has also carried out a sample survey aimed at Estimation of the breakdown of maritime freight transport to and from Italy between Italian and foreign carriers, analysis - points out the bank - which "constitutes a source of information not easily available internationally; In fact, the Available statistics often refer to the subject Ship owner and not to the actual operator, and Ship operator, on the basis of which it goes instead determined the residence for the purpose of compiling the balance of payments and to which the survey is therefore addressed samples". The latest survey explains that "in 2022 the Market shares by nationality of carriers have shown, at least for the main positions, little variation significant compared to the previous year. The most High container transport remains the prerogative of companies shipowners with Swiss control capital, while in transport bulk and general cargo continue to prevail Greek and Turkish shipowners respectively. In the ro-ro sector The highest share, close to 50%, goes to the Italians, whose weight is rather limited in the others components or even marginal as in the case of solid bulk. The Total average market share of Italian carriers, calculated weighting for transport costs - specifies the document again - fell slightly on the previous year (14.3 per year hundred, from 14.6). In the maritime sector it has remained almost unchanged, confirming an all-time low (7.1 percent); the Resumption of ro-ro and container shares was offset by declines in the remaining naval sectors. In a context of growth, after four years of reductions, of the fleet controlled and the volumes carried by resident shipowners, including The "foreign on foreign" handling activity is increased in quantitative terms returning to 2020 levels, with a consequent significant increase in its turnover".

With regard to road transport, the document notes that "In 2022 there was an increase of almost 20 per cent of the average road costs per tonne, which affected full and, to a greater extent, partial loads. In addition to the Significant increase in volumes handled, the increase is due to higher fuel prices, although low from government interventions, to the increase in maintenance costs and, indirectly, the entry into force of the Mobility Package for More restrictions applied. Almost all regions are were affected by the increase, with freight to and from the UK which were still affected by higher customs costs, and administrative following Brexit. Even in real terms - i.e. valued in relation to producer price indices manufactured goods sold on foreign or imported markets, respectively up 11.9 and 11.2 percent compared to 2021 - average road costs have grown, marking the value maximum since 2005 for those imported".

As for rail transport, it is noted that "in 2022 Average rail costs per tonne have increased in nominal terms in the container sector, while in the bulk sector have remained stable. Among the geographical areas, price increases have mainly concerned Central Europe and the Iberian Peninsula; the freight dynamics to and from Eastern Europe and the Balkans was much less intense due to some factors compensatory, such as the construction of longer trains and the adoption of modal shift incentives. Also in the railway The increase in energy prices has had repercussions, sometimes through the application of energy surcharges by operators, but this has not stopped the downward trend of average rail costs in real terms, which have returned to the 2012 lows".

Finally, for air transport, it is explained that "last Average air transport costs were moderate increase, concentrated in the first part of the year. The dynamic is was very heterogeneous geographically: the increases were very high freight rates to and from Asian countries (only export to China), against tariff reductions to and from Europe and North America. In real terms average costs have fallen but remain at high levels, after the exceptional Price increases in 2020 following the strong restriction of the supply of hold linked to the pandemic".
Pasquale Russo is the new president of Conftransportation
ASSOCIATIONS
Pasquale Russo is the new president of Conftransportation
Rome
It happens to the historic "number one" Paolo Uggis
In 2022, the incidence of transport costs on the value of goods exported and imported from Italy rose for the third consecutive year.
TRANSPORTATION
In 2022, the incidence of transport costs on the value of goods exported and imported from Italy rose for the third consecutive year.
PORTS
CMA CGM increases its presence in the Spanish port market
Valencia
Acquired 49% percent of COSCO Shipping Ports (Spain) Holdings
The Swiss SBB CFF FFS rebuys the entire control of the Cargo branch
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
The Swiss SBB CFF FFS rebuys the entire control of the Cargo branch
Bern
Bought 35% percent of the capital in hand at Swiss Combi. Muhm appointed new member of the Group Directorate for Freight Traffic
PORTS
The Court of Auditors sticks to the AdSP of the Northern Adriatic
Rome
Still incomplete the administrative and management unification of the ports of Venice and Chioggia
To Pantrust the renewal of the concession of the trailer services in the ports of Venice and Chioggia
PORTS
To Pantrust the renewal of the concession of the trailer services in the ports of Venice and Chioggia
Venice
The new contract has a duration of 15 years
By 2030, a new cruise ship powered by electric, wind and solar will be ready
PROGRESS AND TECHNOLOGY
By 2030, a new cruise ship powered by electric, wind and solar will be ready
Oslo
The project was presented today by Norwegian Hurtigruten and is carried out together with 11 other partners including the VARD
NEWS
Three ferries in Caronte & Tourist ferries and assets for 29 million
Palermo
The company expresses full confidence in the work of the judiciary, confident that the suitability of the ships will also be ascertained.
Le Aziende informano
La Ant. Bellettieri & Co., presente da più di 140 anni nel Porto di Civitavecchia, opera nella logistica portuale e nell'intermodalità mare, ferro, gomma
Shipping must protect IT systems, but also and in particular OT, from cyber risks
SAFETY & SECURITY
Shipping must protect IT systems, but also and in particular OT, from cyber risks
Høvik
A DNV survey reveals that the sector is behind with investments and measures for cybersecurity
PORTS
Port of Civitavecchia, markup of the surcharge on goods to finance the further prolongation of the antemurale
Cyvitavecchia
The former Privilege area will be dedicated to logistics
PORTS
Giampieri has been confirmed as president of Assoports
Rome
Among the next challenges-he recalled-the revisit of the laws of reform of the port legislation
LOGISTICS
Kuehne + Nagel will buy South Africa's Moran Cargo
Schindellegi
Is specialized in the segment of the shipment of perishable products
The exceptional growth trend of oil tanker transits allows the Suez Canal to mark a new historical record of monthly maritime traffic
SHIPPING
The exceptional growth trend of oil tanker transits allows the Suez Canal to mark a new historical record of monthly maritime traffic
Ismailia
In April it was crossed by 2,298 ships (+ 19.1%)
In April, a sharp drop in freight traffic in the ports of Genoa and Savona-I'm going to
PORTS
In April, a sharp drop in freight traffic in the ports of Genoa and Savona-I'm going to
Genoa
Registered flexions of -7.4% and -6.8% respectively
NEWS
Fraudulent mechanism for tax evasion and tax evasion implemented by a paved logistics company
SHIPPING
X-Press Feeders order six dual-fuel container ships from 1,250 teu
Singapore
Will be built by Chinese CSSC Huangpu Wenchong Shipbuilding
SHIPPING
Japan's ONE took delivery of its first 24,000-teu container ship
Kure
Another five ships of the same capacity built by Imabari Shipbuilding and Japan Marine United Corporation will follow.
INTERMODAL TRANSPORT
Switzerland will subsidize the travelling motorway between Fribourg and Novara until 2028
Bern
Measures will be introduced to make the Swiss merchant naval flag more attractive
PORTS
FEPORT discussed the effects on ports and terminalists of EU climate rules
Saintes Maries de la Mer
Highlights the need for European governments to transpose the minimum corporate tax directive to avoid distortions caused by tonnage tax
INTERMODAL TRANSPORT
In 2022, combined European transport marked a slight decline.
Brussels
Historical record of national volumes, while international traffic has decreased by -0.5%
ACCIDENTS
An engine failure of an oil tanker in the Suez Canal has not stopped traffic in the waterway.
Ismailia
The "Seavigour" transports crude from Russia to China
JOBS
Renewed the national contract of the mowers and barcaioli
Rome
Average economic increase of 175 euros
PORTS
Renewal of the concession to PSA Venice
Venice
It will have a duration of 25 years. A planned investment of 78.6 million euros and a traffic growth of up to 500mila teu. Concession to Veneta Cementi
For its own decarbonisation, shipping does not have to rely too much on e-fuel
SHIPPING
For its own decarbonisation, shipping does not have to rely too much on e-fuel
Copenhagen
The Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping warns to take into account the future availability and prices of electro-fuels
LEGISLATION
EU Commission presents five legislative proposals on maritime safety and prevention of marine pollution caused by ships
Brussels
The aim is also to align European standards with international regulations
JOBS
Filt, Fit and Uilt deem positive the government's first measures on maritime transport
Rome
Urge to reconsider the allocation of resources for the training of staff by providing them to workers
INDUSTRY
Thales opens a new Integrated Support Center at the Arsenal in La Spezia
The Spezia
The goal is the strengthening of the partnership with the Italian Navy.
Today in Copenhagen, the baptism of MSC Euribia will take place
CRUISES
Today in Copenhagen, baptism will take place in Copenhagen. MSC Euribia
Copenhagen
The 22nd ship of MSC Cruciere will be employed in Northern Europe
MEETINGS
On June 20 in Rome, the annual assembly of Assshipowners will be held
Rome
Will see the participation of four ministers
ENVIRONMENT
In Genoa, the largest photovoltaic plant carried out by private individuals in port areas in Italy
It was installed by the shipyard Friend & Co. with an investment of around one million euros
SHIPPING
Brothers Cosulich rents a bettle for LNG at Dutch Titan
Genoa
It has a capacity of 8,200 cubic meters. Will be used in Europe
PORTS
APM Terminals extends to 2033 the contract for the management of the container terminal of the port of Kalundborg
The Hague
The activity was started in March 2021
TRUCKING
The Committee of the AdSP Ligure West urges to recognize the narrowers of the promised drivers after the collapse of Morandi bridge
ASSOCIATIONS
Gaudenzio Relatives appointed Director-General of ANCIP
Rome
He is legal expert in maritime-port and lecturer in the Law of Transport
PORTS
A commission will begin to analyse the issues of port reform
Rome
The creation of the body was voted on yesterday by the National Coordination Conference of the Port System Authorities
PORTS
Uilt urges prior confrontation with social partners on reform of port legislation
Rome
Resume as soon as-exhorts Tarlazzi and Odone-the permanent discussion table on ports
JOBS
Confitarma's applause for the entry into force of the new provisions for machine directors
Rome
Gavarone : It simplifies life
LOGISTICS
Katoen Natie buys Belgian Crossport
Luxembourg
The company has logistical areas with a capacity of 120mila square meters near Ghent Port
CRUISES
The new cruise terminal of the Indian port of Chennai has been inaugurated.
Chennai
Next year, the completion of three more crucieristic approvers is expected.
AVIATION
The handling of the freight traffic at Genoa airport was entrusted to the city's freight forwarders
Genoa
Giachero (Spediport) : It is essential to relaunch the cargo sector
PORTS
At the end of the month APM Terminals will leave the management of the Itajaí terminal container
Itajaí
Superintendência do Porto will try to implement a new transitional solution pending the tender unopened by the federal government
LOGISTICS
GEODIS has bought Swiss Transport & Shipping helvetica
Levallois-Perret
In 2022, it recorded a turnover of 58 million Swiss francs
MEETINGS
Conference in Genoa on the State of Implementation of the National Logistics Platform
Genoa
Organized by Federlogistics and Conftransporto-Confcommerce, it will be held next Monday
PORTS
Livorno, air quality monitoring campaign in neighboring city areas to port
Livorno
The discovery campaign will last 240 days
SHIPYARDS
Fincantieri agreement in Canada to propose "Vigilance" patrolman for the Royal Canadian Navy
Trieste
Two initiatives to commemorate Giuseppe Bono
ASSOCIATIONS
On June 30 in Genoa, the second edition of the Youngster Shipping Summer Party will take place
Genoa
The event is promoted by Assagents
SHIPYARDS
Fincantieri will build the third NFS submarine of the Italian Navy's Navy
Trieste
The first two batons will be delivered in 2027 and 2029
ABB plans a whale tail for the propulsion of small and medium-sized ships
INDUSTRY
ABB plans a whale tail for the propulsion of small and medium-sized ships
Zurich
The first prototype will be available in 2025
PORTS
Final free route to the link between the port of Ancona and the State Road 16
Ancona
Aquaroli : It is a fundamental work for the development of the port, Ancona and the Marche
SAILING LIST
SHIPPING
CMA CGM has completed the acquisition of La Méridionale
Marseille
Next order for two new LNG ships announced
YACHTING
Venice Boat Show inaugurated
Venice
Over 220 exhibitors. 300 boats presented, 240 of which in the water
MSC Crociere ha preso in consegna la nuova MSC Euribia
CRUISES
MSC Cruises took in delivery the new MSC Euribia
Saint-Nazaire
In the ship yard of Chantiers de l'Atlantique also took place the coin ceremony of "MSC World America"
ENVIRONMENT
Agreement between the AdSP of the Central Adriatic and the regional agency of the Marches for environmental protection
SHIPPING
Yang Ming orders to HHI the construction of five portacontainer from 15.500 teu
Keelung
Commitment worth $927.9 million
EDUCATION
Port of Genoa, procedural errors in paperwork reduced by 70%
Genoa
this is the result of what was experienced during a course organised by the Harbour Master's Office and Assagenti
INTERMODAL TRANSPORT
Confitarma expresses satisfaction at EU approval for road-sea intermodality support, but denounces lack of resources
Rome
Mattioli: We hope that the new government will open a concrete discussion with the armament industry on this issue in view of the next Budget Law
INDUSTRY
KHI and DNV will define a method to calculate the CO2 emissions of the supply chain of liquefied hydrogen
Tokyo
Subscribed to a specific memorandum of understanding
AUTOTRASPORT
The Spanish FENADISMER will start a new class action against oil companies
Madrid
They are accused of taking advantage of the effects of the conflict in Udrain to apply a surcharge to fuels
Eni Agreement - RINA for the energy transition and decarbonization of naval transport
Rome/Genoa
Among the purposes, the development...
Chinese investment in the Suez Canal Economic Zone
Beijing
Production activities will be installed
PORTS
Italian Ports:
Ancona Genoa Ravenna
Augusta Gioia Tauro Salerno
Bari La Spezia Savona
Brindisi Leghorn Taranto
Cagliari Naples Trapani
Carrara Palermo Trieste
Civitavecchia Piombino Venice
Italian Interports: list World Ports: map
On June 20 in Rome, the annual assembly of Assshipowners will be held
Rome
Will see the participation of four ministers
MEETINGS
On May 25 in Genoa, a conference will be held on the programming, operation and management of transport networks
Genoa
It is organized by the International Institute of Communications and CIFI
PRESS REVIEW
