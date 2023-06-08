testata inforMARE
ASSOCIATIONS
Pasquale Russo is the new president of Conftrasporto
He succeeds the historic "number one" Paolo Uggè
Roma
June 8, 2023
The historic "number one" of Conftrasporto, Paolo Uggè, leaves the helm of the Confederation to Pasquale Russo who was unanimously elected president from the shareholders' meeting that took place yesterday evening in Rome. Russo, 49, from Naples, began his journey at the late 90s within the FAI, the Federation of Italian hauliers, and then take on the task of Secretary General of Conftrasporto in 2003 and, in recent years, of president of Confcommercio Campania. Married, two children, Russo is entrepreneur in services dedicated to transport.

Uggè, in office as president from 2015 to 2018, year in which the role passed to Fabrizio Palenzona, is back at the helm of the Confederation from 2020 to 2023. Uggè, who remains in the role of president of the FAI, has assumed the position of past president of Conftrasporto, with voting rights. Today delivery in the hands of Russo the command of a system that moves goods and people, and representing thousands of companies (alone, the FAI, a of member federations in the road transport sector, includes 10,000 associates with 70,000 vehicles) and almost half a million employees (among the companies participating in the logistics sector there is Amazon Italy, with its 14 thousand permanent employees and 70 sites in our country).

"My goal - declared Pasquale Russo - will be to continue to support the associative and political role of Conftrasporto. The next knots to be solved, the reform of the Harbour system, the new regulation on state concessions ports, the crossing of the Alpine passes, in continuity with the commitment of the outgoing president Uggè, together with the great Theme of infrastructure. We will verify the impact that autonomy differentiated can have in the transport system and Infrastructure. The commitment will be to promote conditions ever better for transport companies, and to strengthen the our role within society and the political world." On the occasion of his appointment, Russo announced that soon the base of the members of Conftrasporto will grow: «among not much - he underlined - we will further expand our range of action by welcoming new realities".
