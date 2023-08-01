Guerrieri: concern about MSC's renunciation of the acquisition of Terminal Darsena Toscana

Luciano Guerrieri, president of the Port Authority of the
Northern Tyrrhenian Sea, the entity that manages the port of Livorno,
has expressed concern for the renunciation of the shipowning group
MSC to acquire, through CSM Italia-Gate, the company
terminalista Terminal Darsena Toscana (TDT) operating in the Labronico airport
(
of 1
August
2023). "Considering the authorization process
to do - Guerrieri pointed out - I had prudently commented in
positive news of the acquisition of the TDT terminal from
part of MSC. Just as prudently, why not
We still know the reasons for this decision, I evaluate with
concern this step of MSC to withdraw its own
offer to purchase the aforementioned terminal. I hope - he specified
the president of the AdSP - that the decision represents only a
pause for reflection and that, after August, the procedure can
resume in the context of a constructive dialogue between buyer and
seller and respecting a necessary and balanced role with
regulatory bodies'.
"I am convinced - concluded Guerrieri - that the port of
Livorno still represents a strategic choice for operators
interested in the development of the container sector and other
types of traffic and that there are current conditions and
future to work and compete in the free market".