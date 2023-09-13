New Verona-Wuppertal rail freight service by Rail Cargo Group

Due to the recent closures of the Gotthard tunnel and
of the Brenner line, the Austrian Rail Cargo Group (RCG) has
activated an alternative service for rail transport of
goods between Italy and Germany with the new connection
Verona-Wuppertal with direct connection without intermediate stops
between Interporto Quadrante Europa and DUSS Terminal
Wuppertal-Langerfeld.
The service for the transport of containers and swap bodies is
realized with three weekly rotations, with the provision of
additional round trips in the event of increased demand.