In the first half of 2023 the revenues of the Chinese terminalista group CMPort decreased by -10.8%

In the first half of this year, a period in which the terminals
Dockers of the Chinese group have enlivened a traffic of the
container pairs to 66,5 million teu, with a slight increment of the
+0.3% on the first half of 2022, China's revenues
Merchants Port Holdings Co. (CMPort) amounted to 5.80 billion
of Hong Kong dollars (US$742 million), down by
-10.8% on the first six months of last year. Operating profit is
state of 2,11 billion Hong Kong dollars (+7.7%) and profit
net of 3,98 billion (- 28.4%).
In the first six months of 2023 the only port terminals of the group
in China, Hong Kong and Taiwan they moved almost 50.0 million
of teu (+1.2%), while the traffic in the foreign terminals of CMPort is
State of over 16,5 million teu (- 2.1%). In addition, the terminals
of the company have enlivened a traffic of bulk evens
altogether to 270 million tons (+0.2%), of which 267
million tons (+0.3%) enlivened in China.