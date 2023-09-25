The American Seacor Holdings sells the towing business

The US maritime and logistics group Seacor Holdings has
sold its port and maritime towing activities
operated by the subsidiary Seabulk Towing Holdings to the compatriots E.N.
Bisso & Son and Bay-Houston Towing. The sale to the first company
includes 12 tugs operating in Florida ports and
Alabama, while the sale to Bay-Houston includes eight vehicles
ships operated in Texas in the Sabine Neches Navigation District and
Port of Lake Charles, Louisiana, primarily serving the
petrochemical industries. Sales exclude tugs and
barges that Seabulk uses to serve its terminals and
bunkering activities in the Caribbean region and is
excluding the KSM joint venture with Kotug International.