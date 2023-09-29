On October 11 in Genoa a workshop by the Young Group of Assagents on the trend of nols

The Youth Group of the association of Genoese maritime agents Assagents organized for October 11, as part of the Genoa Shipping Week, a workshop on the theme "Maritime Noli : Let us navigate a view?" which will focus on the analysis of the trends that are affecting freight rates in the different sectors of shipping, an examination to which important experts in the sector will contribute. The meeting will be held in the Hall of the Capitans of Palazzo San Giorgio in Genoa beginning at 9.30.
Programme
|Greetings and introduction
|
|Gian Alberto Cerruti-President Group Young Assagents
|The session
|
|Eugenio De Paolis-Shipbroker and CEO Bulk Mare
|
|Ennio Palmesino-Expert of liquid loads
|
|Gianluca Cross-Deputy General MAnager Agency Maritime Le Navi (invited)
|
|Matteo Fortuna-Executive Managing Director BBC Chartering Genoa
|II session
|
|Stefano Messina-President Assshipowners
|
|Alessandro Santi-President Federagents
|
|Mario Mattioli-President Confitarma (invited)
|
|Augusto Cosulich-President and CEO Fratelli Cosulich Group
|Closure of works
|
|Paolo Pessina-President Assagents
|
|Modera Matthew Of Ancient-The Century XIX