Last port of call of a cruise ship at the North Pier of the port of Barcelona

With departure yesterday of the ship World Navigator
of the
Mystic Cruises, the North Pier of the port of Barcelona has ceased to
be used as a landing place for cruises and has been
returned to the city. The terminal registered annually
the ports of call of about 340 cruise ships and ferries, traffic that
it has now been entirely transferred to the Adasat Pier, where
From the end of 2026 the airports will also be moved - about 70
per year - which currently take place at the South Pier.
The transfer of these activities Molo Adossat, to
Close to the breakwater, it allows you to move the ships away from
Cruise from urban areas as required by the signed agreement
in 2018 by the Port Authority with the Municipality in order to
eliminate negative business externalities
cruises. The Catalan port authority recalled that the
Transfer of all cruise operations in this area
of the port involves investments of more than 270 million
euro, of which 152 million in public funds and 125 million in
Private investment, figures to which are added investments in
deed equal to 80 million euros to electrify the Molo Adossat.