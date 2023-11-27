testata inforMARE
Cerca
27 November 2023 - Year XXVII
Independent journal on economy and transport policy
16:48 GMT+1
LinnkedInTwitterFacebook
This page has been automatically translated by
Original news
SHIPPING
A delegation from Confitarma has been received by the government
Illustrate the needs and expectations, exhausted and not, of the shipowner sector
Roma
November 27, 2023
On Friday, a delegation of the Italian Confederation Shipowners was received by the President of the Council of Ministers, Giorgia Meloni, accompanied among others by the ministers Fitto, Giorgetti, Salvini, Urso and Zangrillo. During the meeting, which focused on the budget budget 2024, the director general of the Confitarma, Luca Sisto, pointed out that " the most beautiful news, for which-he specified-we thank in particular the Minister of Economy and Development. Finance Giorgetti and the Deputy Minister Leo, together with the Ministers of Labor and Transport, is the confirmation, as required by Confitarma, of the appropriations related to the Italian International Register and the tonnage tax system, the two pillars-said Sisto-that allow the maintenance of the national flag fleet and the competitiveness of our shipowner industry. Industry has always been, and I am particularly appealing to Minister Urso, a symbol and carrier of Made in Italy in global markets. "

Recalling then that Confitarma has always been supporting the positivity of a measure like the Marebonus that favours the intermode road-sea with obvious benefits for the community, especially in environmental terms, Sisto explained that the Confederation has "welcomed, therefore, with favour the publication on the" Official Gazette "of the new incentive on the maritime intermodality" Sea Modal Shift ", but unfortunately-the Budget Law contains a cut to the already reduced resources that have been allocated to a tool that has proved to be ten times more efficient than the 110% Superbonus. It is necessary, "Sisto said," that this government points out this incentive, adding funding, to promote a tool like the Autostrade of the Sea that represent the most green mode of movement of goods and people. "

Addressing the Minister of Infrastructure and Transport Salvini, Sisto highlighted how the EU's ETS, with the inclusion of sea transport in the system of the European Union's emission trading scheme, goes to the transport of transport. maritime with a tax that will have the effect of the back modal shift, with goods returning to the road, despite shipping, which moves 90% percent of the world's goods by emitting less than 3% percent of the total greenhouse gases, is the most sustainable mode of transport per unit of transported merchandise.

"As for the supplementary fund, I would like to return to the theme of the" decree fleets "(the only direct intervention planned by the PNRR), which we believe is important to accompany the sector towards the green transition of the entire fleet," the IMF said. mercantile. 90% of the sums allocated have not been committed, not because of the lack of interest of arming towards such an incentive system, but rather, due to certain constraints intended for access which, as several times we have reported, have excluded an important share of the fleet operated by the national armaments. Among the major critiques, the expectation of a five-year geographical constraint linked to the use of the incentive object and the obligation to make green interventions, even those of refitting, is likely to be counted. at European shipyards. This is why we ask Minister Fitto not to disperse the resources allocated to the renewal of the fleet and to maintain them for the green transition of the sector. "
››› News file
FROM THE HOME PAGE
SHIPPING
A delegation from Confitarma has been received by the government
Rome
Illustrate the needs and expectations, exhausted and not, of the shipowner sector
ACCIDENTS
Unmanned ferry stranded in Sicily
Rome
Due to the breaking of the trailer cable the ship "Lider Prestij" has remained in the balmy of the waves
COMPANIES
The assemblies of the partners of Greece's Attica and Anek have approved the merger of the companies.
Kallithea / The Canea
Favorable vote almost unanimous
PORTS
In the third quarter, freight traffic in the port of Palermo decreased by -10.2%
Palermo
43.0%-year-old Cruerists and passengers on ferries in 6.5%
SHIPPING
Two bids to acquire 58% of South Korean HMM's capital
Seoul
They were presented by Harim and Dongwon Industries, while LX International has given up
PORTS
FEPORT highlights the risks of loss of competitiveness of EU ports and terminals with EU ETS application to shipping
Brussels
Bonz : It is necessary to conduct now a study on impact and not in two years
PORTS
In the third quarter the goods in the ports of Naples and Salerno decreased by -4.0% percent and -1.7% percent.
Naples
In the first nine months of 2023, pushups were -3.0% percent and -4.4% percent, respectively.
PORTS
Port of Gioia Tauro, also reduced for 2023 the amount of anchor fees
Joy Tauro
The measure was intended to be 1.5 million euros from the current expenses of the AdSP.
TRADE
In the third quarter of 2023 new conjunctural decline in trade in goods of the nations of G20
Paris
Continuation of the slowdown especially in East Asia and Europe
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
Step forward to establish a uniform legislative framework for rail freight transport on the Eurasian corridors
Geneva
In February, with the green light of the UNECE's Inland Transport Committee, the Convention on the Contract for International Carriage of Goods will be able to be signed by all states
PORTS
The Rear Admiral Antonio Ranieri has been appointed as the Extraordinary Commissioner of the AdSP of the Straits
Rome
He is maritime director and commander of the port of Catania
SHIPPING
ECSA is satisfied halfway through the EU Parliament to the standards for CO2 of trucks
Brussels
Raptis : Any further unnecessary incentive will have the effect of subtracting clean fuel to shipping
ASSOCIATIONS
The General Council of Confitarma unanimously votes Zanetti as the new president appointed
SHIPPING
Maersk signs off-take deal with Chinese Goldwind for large scale supplies of green methanol
Copenhagen
Expected an annual volume of 500mila tonnes as of 2026
TRUCKING
European Parliament : European Parliament's proposal to reduce CO2 emissions
Strasbourg / Brussels
T&E, launched a lifeline to the oil industry by supporting the loophole of biofuels
SHIPPING
ECSA, well the green light of the EU Parliament to the draft regulation Net Zero Industry Act
Brussels
The recognition that sustainable maritime fuels are zero-impact technologies is a significant step forward.
COMPANIES
At the end of the Opa on HHLA the MSC group holds about 14% of the capital of the terminalist company
Hamburg
With the shares in hand at the city-state administration of Hamburg the total rises to 84, 21%, lower than the 90% threshold that would attract the squeeze out
JOBS
Ancip, Assiterminal, Assologistics, Assoports and Uniport propose to recognize the usurant work to some sections of port workers
Genoa
SAFETY & SECURITY
Agreement between the AdSP of Western Liguria and the State Police for the contrast to cybercrimes
Genoa
The aim is to enhance and perfect the IT security of the institution and the port cluster
The UK's antitrust watchdogs are likely not to recommend renewal of the exemption per category for liner shipping carriers
SHIPPING
The UK's antitrust watchdogs are likely not to recommend renewal of the exemption per category for liner shipping carriers
ACCIDENTS
Seized in the Red Sea the PCTC Galaxy Leader of Japanese NYK
Tokyo
The action was claimed by the Houthi militias who declared Israeli ships "legitimate targets"
Sensitive attenuation of maritime traffic growth in the Suez Canal
SHIPPING
Sensitive attenuation of maritime traffic growth in the Suez Canal
Ismailia
In the third quarter of this year, 6,523 vessels were transited (+ 4.3%)
PORTS
Uiltransport, the Port System Authorities must maintain their public legal nature
Rome
Tarlazzi and Odone : Port work is recognized as an usurant
ACCIDENTS
Liberated the tanker Central Park
Tampa
The intervention of the Combined Maritime Force TF 151 made the attackers desisting, forced into surrender
A ship seized in the Gulf of Aden and one hit by a drone in the Indian Ocean
Attacks on the "Central Park" oil tanker and the "CMA CGM Symi" container ship
LOGISTICS
Gruber Logistics has opened a new branch in France
Time
It is headquartered in Lyon and will focus on providing comprehensive logistics services
ASSOCIATIONS
The Propeller Club Ports of La Spezia and Marina di Carrara is born
Marina di Carrara
In the association, the number of inscribed members is growing from the apusian port.
PORTS
Delivery of deliveries to the summit of the Port System of the Straits of the Straits
Messina
Mega has recalled the obstacles encountered throughout his tenure
SAILING LIST
Visual Sailing List
Departure ports
Arrival ports by:
- alphabetical order
- country
- geographical areas
PORTS
Concluded the authorizing process to build the drawers of the new foranea dam in Genoa to go to Ligure
Genoa
Initially five will be made that will be placed in defence of the construction site.
PORTS
Ok of the City Council at the Regulatory Plan of the Marina Port of Carrara
Marina di Carrara
AdSP satisfaction for the green light to the new planning tool expected since 1981
PORTS
Impala Terminals buy at auction the HES Hartel Tank Terminal in Rotterdam
Geneva
The construction of the terminal for liquid bulk in the Dutch port will be completed thanks to a further investment
LEGISLATION
A Implementing Regulation specifies the terms of management of the shipping companies for the EU ETS
Brussels
It was published today in the Official Journal of the European Union
INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY
Hapag-Lloyd inaugurates a new computer center in Chennai
Hamburg
It is made in partnership with India's Solverminds
PORTS
Tunisian OMMP has ordered six tugboats at Turkish shipyard Med Marine
Istanbul / The Goulette
These are means with a tensile capacity of 60 tonnes
LOGISTICS
Rhenus Overland Italy buys Pesenti Transport & Logistics
Lauzac
The company has a fleet of 25 tractors and 50 between trailers and semitrailer
INDUSTRY
Collaboration of Fincantieri and IIT for robotics applied to the assistance and safety of operators
Trieste / Genoa
MEETINGS
Conference on changes in port logistics
Ravenna
It will be held in the first December in Ravenna
PORTS
From the cylinder of port reform a company will be born
Palermo
A Central Spa that would select investment
SHIPPING
The new Marebonus is in "Official Gazette"
Palermo
Rixi : Since December 6, the IT platform will be available to access incentives
PORTS
Italian Ports:
Ancona Genoa Ravenna
Augusta Gioia Tauro Salerno
Bari La Spezia Savona
Brindisi Leghorn Taranto
Cagliari Naples Trapani
Carrara Palermo Trieste
Civitavecchia Piombino Venice
Italian Interports: list World Ports: map
DATABASE
ShipownersShipbuilding and Shiprepairing Yards
ForwardersShip Suppliers
Shipping AgentsTruckers
MEETINGS
MEETINGS
Conference on changes in port logistics
Ravenna
It will be held in the first December in Ravenna
MEETINGS
Conference of Uniport on the future of Italian portuality
Rome
It will be held on December 5 in Rome
››› Meetings File
PRESS REVIEW
Ports cyber hack reveals Australia's 'vulnerability' to attack
(The New Daily)
Economy Minister: Anaklia port project developing “according to plan”, “no delays” in deadlines
(Agenda.ge)
››› Press Review File
FORUM of Shipping
and Logistics
CONFITARMA
Relazione del presidente Mario Mattioli
Roma, 27 ottobre 2023
››› File
SHIPYARDS
Meyer Werft increases its presence in the offshore segment
Papenburg
Will carry out steel structures aimed at conversion platforms in the North Sea
INFRASTRUCTURE
Contract worth 700 million euros to continue the work of the Third Valico
Rome
It has been subscribed by the Italian Railway Network and Webuild
PORTS
The port of Naples is preparing to close 2023 with a record passenger traffic
Naples
Annunziata : This year, the crucierists will rise to 1.6 million for 448 approx.
LEGISLATION
The Canaries want to have more say in the management of ports and airports in the archipelago
Santa Cruz de Tenerife
PORTS
Traffic drops in ports of Barcelona and Algeciras in October
Barcelona / Algeciras
Last month, shipping containers handled by the two shelves fell by -0.4% percent and -3.0% percent.
RIVER TRANSPORT
In the third quarter, traffic in Swiss ports on the Rhine grew by 22.3% percent.
Basel
In the first nine months, the increase was 20.0% percent.
COMPANIES
The title of DIS admitted to negotiations on the OTCQX ® Best Market in the USA
Luxembourg
Market segment dedicated to international companies
PORTS
At Galata Museum of the Sea of Genoa a simulator will allow you to discover the activities of the port
Genoa
From Thursday the installation will be accessible to the public
PORTS
At the port of Gioia Tauro is approachable the largest container ship ever
At the port of Gioia Tauro is approachable the largest container ship ever
Joy Tauro
The Calabrian climbed plans to close 2023 with a record-level container traffic
MEETINGS
Conference of Uniport on the future of Italian portuality
Rome
It will be held on December 5 in Rome
SHIPPING
COSCO Shipping Lines communicates to customers the amounts of surcharge for EU ETS
Shanghai
They will be applied from the next first January
PORTS
Last month container traffic in the port of Los Angeles increased by 7.0% percent.
Los Angeles
In the first ten months of 2023, 7.12 million teu (-16.6%) were handled.
Mario Zanetti (Costa Crociere) will be the next president of the Confitweapon.
ASSOCIATIONS
Mario Zanetti (Costa Crociere) will be the next president of the Confitweapon.
Rome
Unanimous indication of the Commission of Designation
PORTS
In short the race for the construction of the new maritime station in Ravenna
Ravenna
The project includes the realization of the Dune Parc
INDUSTRY
Forkliftcenter provides 59 means of handling to Grimaldi Group
Amsterdam
In delivery 47 forklift trucks and 12 spintners
PORTS
Last month, freight traffic in the port of Valencia increased by 7.3% percent.
Valencia
In the first ten months of 2023, a decline of -6.1%
PORTS
In the port of Gioia Tauro, the quay was inaugurated for tugboats
Joy Tauro
Agostinelli : We have been missing for 25 years and have found the ideal logistics accommodation
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio
No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher
Search on inforMARE Presentation
Feed RSS Advertising spaces

inforMARE in Pdf
Mobile