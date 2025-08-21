Growth in the half-year financial results of China's OOIL

In the first half of 2025, a period in which the fleet of the
Company has transported more than 3.9 million TEU containers
with an increase of +6.8% over the first half of last year
year, with an increase of +4.4% in the second quarter alone
(
of 14
July
2025), the revenues of Orient Overseas (International)
Limited (OOIL) of Hong Kong amounted to 4.88 billion
US dollars, up +5.0% over the first six months of 2014,
2024, of which 3.83 billion generated in Asia (+4.5%), 568.5 million
in Europe (+1.3%), 324.6 million in the Americas (+15.2%) and 153.5 million
million in Australia and Africa (+11.5%). OOIL, which is
controlled by the Chinese shipping group COSCO Shipping Holdings,
operates mainly containerized maritime services with the
Orient Overseas Container Line (OOCL) brand and logistics services
under the OOCL Logistics brand.
In the first half of this year, the value of the operating margin
gross amounted to $1.47 billion (+14.8%) and
that of operating profit at €985.0 million (+17.1%). The period is
The company reported net income of $955.1 million
(+14,5%).
During the first half of 2025, OOCL took into account
delivers five new 16,828 TEU containerships that have been
transpacific routes and has placed orders for 14 new
container holder of 18,500 TEU dual-fuel that can be
powered by methanol and which will be taken over between 2028
and 2029
(
of 29
April 2025).