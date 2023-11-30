The IMO Assembly unanimously confirms Velasco's appointment as Secretary-General

Today the assembly of the International Maritime Organization (IMO)
unanimously confirmed the decision taken last year.
July by the Board to Appoint Arsenio Antonio Dominguez Velasco
Next Secretary General of the Organization
(
of 18
July
2023). On January 1st, Velasco will take over
the position, becoming the tenth elected Secretary-General of the IMO,
for an initial term of four years ending on 31
December 2027.
Congratulating his successor on his appointment, the
Outgoing Secretary General Kitack Lim said he was "confident
that all members have made a wise decision and that
Dominguez Velasco will skillfully lead the secretariat in the
promote the organisation's mandate and in achieving the
its objectives'.