European Transport Council, did not address the risk of loss of competitiveness of transhipment ports caused by the EU ETS

At today's meeting of the Council of Ministers in Brussels,
Ministers of Transport of the European Union has been addressed
only marginally the question of possible postponement
of the application of the European Directive 959/2023 which includes a
from the first of January, maritime transport in the
EU ETS for emissions trading of greenhouse gases
greenhouse effect. A moratorium proposed by Cyprus, Croatia, Greece,
Italy, Malta and Portugal which, in a letter to the European Commissioners
Hoekstra, Sefcovic and Valean, urged the EU Commission to
introduce urgent corrective measures to reduce the risks that this
inclusion penalises EU transhipment ports operating in the
container segment.