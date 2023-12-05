Agostinelli, Salvini's search for broader convergences on the proposed ETS moratorium is good

The President of the Port System Authority of the Seas
Southern Tyrrhenian and Ionian Sea, Andrea Agostinelli, expressed his
satisfaction with the Minister's speech yesterday
Minister of Infrastructure and Transport, Matteo Salvini, to the Council
EU Transport in Brussels. "Minister Salvini did well -
said Agostinelli - that, in search of more
on the proposed ETS moratorium, on the occasion of the
Meeting of the Ministers of Transport of the Member States in the Council
has drawn attention to the possible negative effects of the
directive could be generated on some Mediterranean ports, such as
Gioia Tauro, also highlighting how much the new taxes
harm maritime transport and EU competitiveness,
without protecting the environment."
A risk, the one underlined by Salvini in Brussels, of which
However, very little discussion was taken at the meeting
of yesterday's Ministers of Transport of the European Union and that
Clearly, it will now have to be addressed in the light of the
first impact on scheduled maritime services, and therefore on ports,
of the European Directive which included maritime transport in the
EU ETS for emissions trading of greenhouse gases
greenhouse effect and which will come into force on January 1
December 2023).