testata inforMARE
Cerca
06 December 2023 - Year XXVII
Independent journal on economy and transport policy
19:54 GMT+1
LinnkedInTwitterFacebook
This page has been automatically translated by
Original news
PORTS
Agostinelli, Salvini's search for broader convergences on the proposed ETS moratorium is good
The president of the Port Authority reiterated the risks for the port of Gioia Tauro
Gioia Tauro
December 5, 2023
The President of the Port System Authority of the Seas Southern Tyrrhenian and Ionian Sea, Andrea Agostinelli, expressed his satisfaction with the Minister's speech yesterday Minister of Infrastructure and Transport, Matteo Salvini, to the Council EU Transport in Brussels. "Minister Salvini did well - said Agostinelli - that, in search of more on the proposed ETS moratorium, on the occasion of the Meeting of the Ministers of Transport of the Member States in the Council has drawn attention to the possible negative effects of the directive could be generated on some Mediterranean ports, such as Gioia Tauro, also highlighting how much the new taxes harm maritime transport and EU competitiveness, without protecting the environment."

A risk, the one underlined by Salvini in Brussels, of which However, very little discussion was taken at the meeting of yesterday's Ministers of Transport of the European Union and that Clearly, it will now have to be addressed in the light of the first impact on scheduled maritime services, and therefore on ports, of the European Directive which included maritime transport in the EU ETS for emissions trading of greenhouse gases greenhouse effect and which will come into force on January 1 ( of 5 December 2023).
››› News file
FROM THE HOME PAGE
SHIPYARDS
The EU Commission has updated the European list of ship recycling facilities
Brussels
Includes 45 yards, of which 26 are in the European Union
ACCIDENTS
A ONE container of the ONE in failure in the Suez Canal
Ismailia
Naval traffic has not been interrupted
PORTS
Hoekstra confirms the strategy to mitigate the impact of the ETS on EU ports, but specifies that monitoring will happen on an ongoing basis
LOGISTICS
MSC in talks to acquire French logistics company Clasquin
Lyon
After obtaining 42% percent of the capital, an offer will be made for the remaining share
SHIPPING
MCL Feeder Services will go under the ownership of Unifeeder
Aarhus
Both companies operate feeder services in the Mediterranean
SHIPPING
Seaspan Corporation enters the Naval segment of the Pure Car and Truck Carrier
Vancouver
Will acquire garage ships that will be chartered to Hyundai Glovis
PROGRESS AND TECHNOLOGY
Project for the creation of an autonomous vehicle for combined road-rail transport
Woodland
It is developed by the Glid Technologies that has signed an agreement with the Port of Woodland
PORTS
Koper confirms the first container port of the Adriatic
Koper
Already exceeded the share of one million uneventful teu since the beginning of the year
ACCIDENTS
Three ships attacked in the Red Sea
Tampa / London
Missiles and drones launched from the Houthi-controlled area. Intervention by the American destroyer "USS Carney"
SHIPPING
In the third quarter, the transits of ocean vessels in the Panama Canal decreased by -4.4%
Ancón
In the first nine months of 2023, shipping traffic fell by -3.3% percent.
INSTITUTIONS
The IMO Assembly elected the members of its Council for the biennium 2024-2025
London
On Thursday, the election of the president and vice president
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
BLS Cargo hopes for measures to support rail freight transport on the Rhine-Alps corridor
Bern
To penalize this mode are mainly the construction sites, the prices of rail tracks and energy.
PORTS
On Tuesday in Livorno, the experimental phase of the Single Customs and Controls will be launched.
Livorno
The system favours the coordinated and concurrent control of controls
SHIPPING
Record shipping traffic for November in Suez Canal
Ismailia
2,264 ships transited (+ 4.3%)
COMPANIES
Fincantieri will acquire Remazel Engineering
Trieste
The Company specializes in the design and supply of highly customized and high complexity equipment topside equipment
PORTS
FEPORT, ETA, EMPA and ECASBA are urging the EU Commission to assess without delay the negative impact on European ports of the extension of the ETS to shipping
TRANSPORTATION
In the third quarter, the turnover index of the transport services marked a negative trend.
Rome
The conjunctural variation is nothing
PORTS
In the third quarter the port of Tanger Med has handled more than 2.2 million containers (+ 13%)
CRUISES
GPH has detected shares of Royal Caribbean in cruise terminals at ports in Barcelona, Malaga, Singapore and Lisbon
London
The American group has sold 38% percent of the capital of Barcelona Port Investments to Global Ports Holding.
PORTS
Meeting in Gioia Tauro ahead of the establishment of the Agency for Port Work
Joy Tauro
It will have to take over the Gioia Tauro Port Agency, whose deadline is set at the end of January.
LOGISTICS
Italy is out of China's Belt and Road Initiative
Genoa
Merlo (Federlogistics) : good for ports and logistics, but also for our shipbuilding industry
PORTS
At Logiport (Grimaldi) the management of the new Darsena ferry Civitavecchia
Cyvitavecchia
Above the offer of the Livorno Terminal Marittimo
PORTS
Uniport presents its strategy to make ports the engine of growth
Rome
Legora de Feo : our sector needs today a systemic view of port policies
PORTS
PSA Italy is set to close 2023 with a traffic of more than two million containers
Genoa
The volumes in Venice are growing. In Genoa, there is an increase in activity at Sech and a decline in Pra.
ASSOCIATIONS
Nicolò Iguera is the new president of YoungShip Italy
Rome
Renewed the Governing Council for the biennium 2023-25
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
TX Logistik finalized the acquisition of Exploris Deutschland Holding
Rome
Established the second operator of iron freight transport in Germany
PORTS
SIOT-TAL will invest 44.4 million euros in upgrading of Trieste's Terminale Marino
Trieste
Work entrusted to the Fincantieri Infrastructure Works Maritime Works
PORTS
Agostinelli, well the search for Salvini of broader convergences on the proposal for the ETS moratorium
Joy Tauro
The President of the AdSP reiterated the risks to the port of Gioia Tauro
PORTS
European Council of Transport, not addressing the theme of the risk of loss of competitiveness of transhipment ports caused by EU ETS
Brussels
No response to the concerns expressed by Cyprus, Croatia, Greece, Italy, Malta and Portugal
PORTS
ACGM confirms no to the constitution of an agency for the provision of temporary port work in Taranto
Rome
Following the march back of the AdSP, antitrust will not propose an appeal to the TAR
LOGISTICS
Maersk will enhance its facilities and logistical activities in Southeast Asia
Copenhagen
Planned investment of more than 500 million
PORTS
In the port of Valletta the first supply to an electric power ship of the ground network
London
To equip the five quays of the cold ironing terminal, 49.9 million euros have been invested.
SAILING LIST
Visual Sailing List
Departure ports
Arrival ports by:
- alphabetical order
- country
- geographical areas
EDUCATION
Agreement of the Italian Academy of Mercantile-De Wave in the field of shipbuilding
Genoa
Collaboration for the training of technicians for the supervision and installation of facilities on ships
INDUSTRY
Anthony Veder-Accelleron agreement for assistance to turbochargers of 13 ships
Baden
Agreement based on a fixed fee applied to effective hours of operation
SHIPPING
Ellerman seals a slot agreement with MSC related to transatlantic shipping routes
London
It will enter into force on the first January
PORTS
AdSP of the Northern Adriatic, the Management Committee approves the third change in budget
Venice
Confirmed the adjustment of 25.15% of maritime demanial canons for 2024
ASSOCIATIONS
Revamped the North East Confectural Steering
Venice
Paolo Salvaro confirmed to the presidency, while Manuel Scortegagna was appointed vice president.
COMPANIES
GNV starts a new recruiting campaign
Genoa
The first date on Monday and Tuesday in Naples
COMPANIES
Logistics group Public Spinelli publishes its first Sustainability Budget
Genoa
PORTS
Ok the transfer of the concession of Terminal Ferry Barcelona to the Grimaldi Group
Barcelona / Naples
Deliberation by the Catalan Port Authority after the green light of the antitrust authority
ASSOCIATIONS
The IMO assembly unanimously confirms the appointment of Velasco as secretary general
London
The term, lasting four years, will begin next January.
SHIPYARDS
Launched in Ancona the cruise ship Viking Vela
Trieste
It will be delivered at the end of 2024
PORTS
Italian Ports:
Ancona Genoa Ravenna
Augusta Gioia Tauro Salerno
Bari La Spezia Savona
Brindisi Leghorn Taranto
Cagliari Naples Trapani
Carrara Palermo Trieste
Civitavecchia Piombino Venice
Italian Interports: list World Ports: map
DATABASE
ShipownersShipbuilding and Shiprepairing Yards
ForwardersShip Suppliers
Shipping AgentsTruckers
MEETINGS
MEETINGS
Conference on changes in port logistics
Ravenna
It will be held in the first December in Ravenna
MEETINGS
Conference of Uniport on the future of Italian portuality
Rome
It will be held on December 5 in Rome
››› Meetings File
PRESS REVIEW
Ports cyber hack reveals Australia's 'vulnerability' to attack
(The New Daily)
Economy Minister: Anaklia port project developing “according to plan”, “no delays” in deadlines
(Agenda.ge)
››› Press Review File
FORUM of Shipping
and Logistics
CONFITARMA
Relazione del presidente Mario Mattioli
Roma, 27 ottobre 2023
››› File
PORTS
Port of the Spezia, signed the contract for the realization of the new pier cruises
The Spezia
Expected two benches of the length of 393 and 339 meters
COMPANIES
d' Amico International Shipping will become part of the FTSE Italia Mid Cap Index
Luxembourg
Includes the 60 companies with the largest market capitalization listed on the MTA and MIV markets of Borsa Italiana
COMPANIES
Santi Casciano appointed CEO of the Going Gateway and Reefer Terminal
Go Ligure
Will take office on December 15
FREIGHT TERMINALS
Rexi : signed the conventions with 12 interports for more than 11 million intended for completion of the network
Rome
The notice for an additional eight million euros will be published shortly.
INDUSTRY
Saipem has awarded two offshore contracts worth about 1.9 billion
Milan
Are related to activities in Guyana and in Brazil
PORTS
At the port of Spezia it has been facilitated access to LNG-powered merchant ships
The Spezia
The soak of these units is governed by an Ordinance of the Capitanery in Porto
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio
No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher
Search on inforMARE Presentation
Feed RSS Advertising spaces

inforMARE in Pdf
Mobile