The Council of the EU has launched the mission to protect ships transiting the Red Sea

The Council of the EU today launched the EuNavFor mission
Aspides, the maritime security operation set up on 8
the purpose of which is to safeguard the freedom of
in the context of the crisis in the Red Sea, where, in the
north and south of the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, the ships are
subject to repeated attacks by Houthi militiamen. 'With
the launch of EuNavFor Aspides - said the High Representative
of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep
Borrell - the European Union responds quickly to the need
to restore maritime safety and freedom of
navigation in a highly strategic maritime corridor.
The operation will play an essential role in safeguarding the
trade interests and security, for the good of the EU and
of the wider international community'.
The mission will be led from the headquarters of
Larissa, Greece, by the Greek Commodore Vasilios Griparis and the
Command of the military force in the area of operations was
entrusted to the Italian Rear Admiral Stefano Costantino. The Mission
will be active on the main sea routes that cross the
the straits of Bab el-Mandeb and the Straits of Hormuz and in the waters of
of the Red Sea, the Gulf of Aden, the Arabian Sea,
of the Gulf of Oman and the Persian Gulf. In addition, the operation is
coordinate with the EuNavFor Atlanta mission to contribute to the
security in the Western Indian Ocean and the Red Sea, and with the
other partners.