Turkon Line will operate a scheduled service between Turkey and the northern Red Sea

While many shipping companies still hold their
ships far from the route through the Suez Canal due to
repeated attacks on transiting commercial maritime traffic
in the southern Red Sea led by the Houthis, the
Turkish Navigation Turkon Line today announced the launch of a new
scheduled service connecting Turkey with Jordan
and Saudi Arabia through the Egyptian Canal. The new line
Türkiye -Red Sea Service (TRS), which will be inaugurated
at the beginning of next month, it will be weekly and
will call at the Turkish ports of Mersin and Iskenderun, that
Aqaba and the Saudi port of Jeddah.