SILT (Finsea Group) has opened operational offices in Vado Ligure and Trieste

SILT - Integrated Logistics and Transport Systems, company
controlled by the Genoese group Finsea, inaugurated the
new operational offices in Vado Ligure and Trieste. Active from the second
mid-2023, SILT Vado in addition to the majority held by the
Finsea Group, also boasts the participation of two local partners,
Salvatore De Caro and LandS by Gerardo Ghigliotto, and has ten
wherewithal. The role of Chairman and Chief Executive Officer is
held by Filippo Gallo, former head of business
Land Transport unit of the Finsea Group. The Trieste branch,
instead, it is wholly owned by the Finsea Group and
It has fifteen vehicles.
"I'm going," explained Matteo Ripamonti, chief operating officer
of SILT - was already served by means of vehicles positioned ad hoc by
Genoa, but with the recent commissioning of the container platform
Vado Gateway, we needed to offer a service
dedicated, punctual and widespread. SILT Vado represents for us the
natural completion of road haulage services in Alto Adige
Tyrrhenian Sea'. "With the opening in Trieste - he added
Filippo Gallo - we also aim to position ourselves at the top
Adriatico, Italy's second largest port, consolidating its activities
and looking carefully towards the Balkans, where
The group has recently expanded with
shipping agency and forwarding. Following Finsea's strategy,
We are projected to go beyond national borders not only to
As far as container transport is concerned: we are also focusing on the development of
conventional transport activities (FTL/LTL) and
exceptional."
SILT, already present with its own offices in the ports of Genoa,
La Spezia and Livorno, has a workforce of 65 employees, including
operational staff and drivers, and owns a fleet of more than 50
owned vehicles.