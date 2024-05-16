The new automated gate at the Reefer Terminal in Vado Ligure is now operational

At the Reefer Terminal, the terminal of the port of Vado Ligure
Specialized in fruit logistics, has become
The new automated gate for the loading and unloading of
container that is also able to accommodate dry containers
dedicated to the transport of goods that do not require temperature
Controlled. Thanks to the automation of the two inbound lanes
and outgoing, which took place through the installation of cameras to
the recognition of the license plate of the vehicles and the positioning of new
totems for communication with the terminal staff,
hauliers can carry out the activities required for
loading and unloading without getting out of your vehicle. In addition
Always with the aim of increasing safety,
Two new protected areas dedicated to the control of systems have been created
locking of the containers on the vehicles.
In detail, at the time of access to the gate, the cameras
They are activated by detecting the vehicle's license plate number. This allows
the operating system to confirm the validity of the trip,
Carry out the booking of forecourt operations and send the
work orders to operating vehicles by issuing a ticket
which indicates the correct way to perform the tasks
(including, for example, loading/unloading position and specification on the
possible need for weighing service). At the same time,
In this way, when leaving, the cameras detect the license plate of the vehicle
and, at the same time, the operating system releases
to the haulier a receipt attesting to the completion of the
of the operations carried out.
"Thanks to the automation of the Reefer Terminal Gate," he said.
underlined Santi Casciano, CEO of Vado Gateway
and Reefer Terminal - we have simplified, and speeded up, the
how to enter and exit our terminal and
the performance of activities on the forecourt has been made more efficient. With
This important investment we offer a better service to the
trucking while at the same time increasing the level of
Safety for both drivers and our operators."