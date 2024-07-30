Fincantieri - Accenture agreement for the digitalization of ships, ports and maritime infrastructures

The Fincantieri shipbuilding group has entered into an agreement with
the professional services firm Accenture with the aim of
create a vehicle to accelerate the development of
technological innovation for the digitalisation of ships, ports and
maritime infrastructure. In particular, the collaboration has
the strategic objective of creating a "capability"
joint venture between Fincantieri NexTech, a Fincantieri company
active in the development of digital products and services for the group,
and Accenture, aimed at accelerating certain initiatives of
digital transformation envisaged by the 2023-2027 Business Plan of the
Fincantieri group through the adoption of advanced technologies.
The agreement focuses on two priority areas: development
of the technology platform for enabling features
to be integrated on board ships through digital products and services
as well as the development of innovative solutions for the
digital transformation of ports and maritime infrastructures, in order to
to make them smarter, safer and more efficient.
"Our business plan - he explained
the director and general manager of Fincantieri, Pierroberto
Folgiero - makes it clear that we want to be pioneers
in industrializing new digital solutions with a view to
looks to manage the entire life cycle of the ship product and no longer
only the construction. We are expanding the ambition with satisfaction
of Fincantieri to the logical domination of the ship, leveraging the
undisputed leadership over physical domination, through a series of
already validated solutions such as energy efficiency and
predictive maintenance. We see in Accenture a partner that
will strengthen our executive presence in Italy and
overseas, credibility with our global customers and
investment capacity as well as skills on the
business development of services at an international level".
"This important initiative with a strategic player
such as Fincantieri - said Mauro Macchi, president and
CEO of Accenture Italy - creates the conditions for
An important technological leap that can create new value
in a sector that is fundamental for our country and the economy
worldwide. We are therefore really pleased to start this journey and
to make our technological assets and skills available
to create a unique capability in a sector of excellence in the
Made in Italy".