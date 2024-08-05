At Orizzonte Sistemi Navali the fourth Offshore Patrol Vessel for the Italian Navy

As part of its Offshore Patrol Vessel (OPV) program,
the Italian Navy has communicated to Orizzonte Sistemi
Navali (OSN), the joint venture owned by Fincantieri and
Leonardo, the notification relating to the exercise of the option for the
construction of the fourth new generation patrol vessel and its
logistical support. The total value of the transaction is
equal to approximately 236 million euros. In the coming days, OSN will conclude
sub-contracting contracts by notifying the exercise of the options to
Fincantieri and Leonardo, which will respectively have a value of
about 163 million euros and about 70 million euros.
The OPV programme, which contributes to the modernisation and
renewal of the units of the Italian Navy,
responds to the need to ensure adequate capacities
presence and surveillance, maritime surveillance,
merchant traffic, protection of lines of communication and
exclusive economic zone, as well as activities to protect against
threats from marine pollution, such as the spillage of
toxic liquids.
With a length of about 95 meters, a displacement of 2,300
tons and capacity to accommodate 97 members
of the crew, the new patrol boats, which will be built
at the Integrated Shipyard of Riva Trigoso and Muggiano in
Fincantieri, will stand out for the concentration of solutions
as well as standards of excellence in terms of
automation and manoeuvrability, which will make them suitable for
operate in a wide range of tactical scenarios and conditions
Atmospheric.