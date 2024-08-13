In the second quarter, Evergreen's revenues grew by +57.8%

In the second quarter of this year, the company's revenues
Evergreen Marine Corporation have been
equal to 106.3 billion Taiwanese dollars (3.3 billion US dollars
USA), with a marked increase of +57.8% on the corresponding
period of 2023. Operating profit also grew strongly with 32.7
billion (+222.5%) and net income with $30.6 billion
Taiwan (+373.1%).
In the first half of 2024, revenues amounted to 195.0
billion, with an increase of +45.3% over the first half of the year
last year. Operating profit was 48.3 billion
(+127.2%) and net profit of €48.8 billion (+281.3%).
Announcing its quarterly results today, Evergreen announced
also the intention to buy and rent containers. The
company plans to purchase new containers
construction for a total of 100 thousand TEUs. In addition, the company
wholly-owned subsidiary Evergreen Marine (Asia) will take over
rental from Gaining Enterprise, which is part of the same group
Evergreen, 223,301 containers for charter periods between
2.33 and 9.34 years, for a total expected investment of
369.6 million US dollars.