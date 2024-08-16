In July, container traffic at the Port of Long Beach increased by +52.6%

Last month, the Port of Long Beach handled traffic
of containers equal to 882 thousand TEUs, a volume that represents a
significant increase of +52.6% over July 2023, the new record of
traffic for the month of July and the third most
high volume in absolute terms, being lower only than the 907 thousand TEUs of the
May 2021 and the 891 thousand TEUs of May 2022. In July, the only
volume of full containers at unloading was equal to 435 thousand
TEU (+60.5%), which is the highest number for this reason,
month of the year. Full containers at embarkation recorded a
Smaller increase of +16.3% with 105 thousand TEUs handled.
Full containers reached new monthly all-time high
of 342 thousand TEUs (+57.8%).
In the first seven months of 2024, the Californian port of call
handled 5.17 million TEUs globally, with a growth of
+20.0% over the same period last year, of which 2.52 million
of full TEUs on landing (+25.0%), 681 thousand full TEUs on embarkation
(-13.2%) and 1.97 million empty TEUs (+30.7%).