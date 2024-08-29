German port companies are calling for measures to counter the effect of the increase in train path prices

German port companies urge politics to adopt
Measures to avoid negative consequences for the national economy
and for German ports resulting from the new increase in the prices of
railway tracks. "Good rail connections between ports
German economic centres and European countries - has
underlined Angela Titzrath, president of the ZDS association who
represents port companies - they represent an advantage
decisive in terms of competitiveness and sustainability
for Germany as a port hub. Only with regard to the
containers, the railway regularly reaches a very high altitude
more than 50% of traffic with the hinterland. The expected new
increase in railway fares - denounced Titzrath -
would hit German ports hard and determine the
shift of traffic from rail to road. This is
in clear contradiction with the central political guidelines, such as
climate objectives, the transport transition or the
national ports, since German ports would be
significantly weakened in their competitiveness.
In addition, current problems such as traffic jams or lack of
drivers and parking for trucks on highways would be
significantly aggravated. Let's remember: a freight train replaces up to
to 52 trucks".