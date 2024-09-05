Germany's MOSOLF Port Logistics & Services acquires its compatriot TO Group

At the beginning of next year, MOSOLF Port Logistics &
Services GmbH (MPLS) of the German group MOSOLF, which is a
Leading operator in logistics and technological services for the sector
of the automotive sector, will acquire the entire capital of the German
Transport Overseas Group GmbH (TO Group), including locations
of the Bremen-based company in Belgium, Spain, Poland and the United Arab Emirates
United.
Commenting on the upcoming acquisition today, the CEO
TO Group delegate, Tim Oltmann, pointed out that the two companies
complement each other perfectly: "the MOSOLF group - he explained -
it brings substantial resources, including 800 owned car transporters,
over 60 special trucks for heavy and super-heavy loads, as well as
ro-ro terminals, while TO Group has direct access to
Navigation, component manufacturers and other customers in the industry
Breakbulk, Project Cargo, the Ro-Ro segment and the entire
maritime transport sector'.