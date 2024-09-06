Hapag-Lloyd, the shareholders' agreement of the shareholders CSAV and Kühne Maritime has been renewed

The Chilean Compañía Sud Americana de Vapores
(CSAV), which owns 30% of the company's share capital
Hapag-Lloyd, has renewed its
shareholders' agreement with Kühne Maritime, a German company
which is the other reference shareholder of Hapag-Lloyd
holding 30% of the share capital and is a subsidiary
of the Kühne Holding of the entrepreneur Klaus-Michael Kühne
which is the parent company of a number of companies including
the Swiss logistics company Kuehne+Nagel.
CSAV Germany Container Holding, the German subsidiary of CSAV,
in fact, it has signed the renewal of the pact currently in force and
expiring on 31 December 2026, extending its validity for
an initial period of four years starting on January 1
2027.