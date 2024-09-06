In July, bulk cargo increased in the port of Ravenna and other goods decreased

Last July, the port of Ravenna handled 2.28 million
of tons of goods, with an increase of +4.3% on July 2023
generated by the growth in bulk volumes. In particular, a
July 2024 Petroleum products amounted to 265 thousand
tons (+15.7%) and other liquid cargoes to 181 thousand tons
(+77.8%), while dry bulk cargo totaled 882 thousand
tons (+6.1%). On the other hand, miscellaneous goods decreased, with 626 thousand
tons of conventional goods (-6.0%), 159 thousand tons of
containerized goods (-14.1%) made with a handling of
containers equal to 13,883 TEUs (-19.5%) and 169 thousand tons of
ro-ro loads (-3.0%).
In the first seven months of this year, the port of Ravenna
handled a total of 14.89 million tons of
with a decrease of -4.4% on the same period of 2023. At
Petroleum products are growing with 1.67 million tons
(+11.5), while the other liquid loads were stable with
1.14 million tonnes and other types of goods
recorded decreases starting from dry bulk cargo which stood at
6.03 million tonnes (-5.7%), of which mainly 3.60 million tonnes
million tonnes of metallurgical products (-7.8%), 2.55 million tonnes
tonnes of minerals and building materials (-7.2%), 1.52
million tonnes of food, feed and oilseeds
(+6.9%), 773 thousand tons of agricultural and animal products (-31.2%)
and 109 thousand tons of mineral fuels (-21.0%). Goods
amounted to 3.66 million tonnes (-8.3%),
containerized goods at 1.34 million tons (-7.7%) with
container handling of 121,388 TEUs (-8.6%) and
rolling stock at 1.06 million tonnes (-4.7%). In the first seven months
in 2024, cruise traffic also decreased, which
totaled 142 thousand passengers (-14.3%).
The Port System Authority of the Central Adriatic Sea
Settentrionale announced that the first estimates for the month of August
of 2024 indicate a total movement of almost 2.0
million tons, slightly down by 76 thousand tons (-3.7%)
compared to the same month last year.