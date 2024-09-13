An agreement has been signed for the sale of the German DB Schenker to the Danish logistics group DSV

Today the agreement for the sale of the
DB Schenker, the logistics company of the railway group
Deutsche Bahn, to the Danish logistics group DSV for an amount
of 14.3 billion euros, which is expected to rise to 14.8 billion euros
billion with the expected interest income. The agreement, which is
subject to the green light of Deutsche's supervisory board
Bahn and the German Federal Government, it is believed to be
completed over the next year.
Announcing the agreement, the DB group announced that the new
DB Schenker has plans to invest around
one billion euros in Germany over the next 3-5 years.
In addition, DB highlighted that five years from now the DSV group
will have a higher number of employees in Germany than in
the current overall one of DB Schenker and DSV. The agreement includes
social clauses to safeguard jobs for a period of time
two years after the completion of the transaction. DB has
confirmed that the proceeds from the sale will be
used by the German railway group to reduce its
indebtedness. For its part, DSV has announced that it will finance
the acquisition both through own funds, for about 4-5 billion,
and with the use of external funding.
With the acquisition of DB Schenker, DSV's annual revenues, on the
based on the data of the 2023 budget, will rise to about 39.3 billion
compared to DKK 150.8 billion (DKK 20.2 billion)
euros) registered by the group in 2023 and the company will employ
to a total of about 147 thousand people (of which 72,700 from
DB Schenker) in 90 countries.